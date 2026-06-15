

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production logged a marginal expansion in April, with consumer and intermediate goods offsetting declines in capital and energy sectors, official data showed Monday.



Industrial output rose 0.1 percent from March, when production advanced 0.4 percent, Eurostat reported. Output was expected to climb 0.2 percent. Nonetheless, this was the third consecutive rise in production.



The fall was driven by the 0.4 percent drop in energy and a 0.5 percent decrease in capital goods output.



Meanwhile, production of non-durable consumer goods and durable consumer goods moved up 1.7 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively. Intermediate goods output gained 0.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial output grew 0.3 percent, in contrast to the 2.8 percent fall in the previous month. This was the first growth in four months.



Industrial production in the EU27 also registered a marginal monthly growth of 0.1 percent in April, marking the third consecutive rise. Year-on-year, production rebounded 0.9 percent largely driven by higher capital goods and energy output.



Among member states, Malta, Sweden and the Netherlands showed the highest monthly increases. On the other hand, the largest decreases were seen in Bulgaria, Greece and Poland.



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