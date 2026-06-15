Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sechs Projekte + starke Katalysatoren. Nur 17 Mio. CAD Marktkapitalisierung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZG1 | ISIN: US74017N1054 | Ticker-Symbol: I5X
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 10:56
4,040 Euro
+5,21 % +0,200
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
PRECIGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRECIGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9404,04014:11
4,0004,08014:04
ACCESS Newswire
15.06.2026 12:50 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Precigen, Inc: Precigen Gains Advantage as PAPZIMEOS Granted Orphan Drug Exclusivity by FDA; Long-Term Data From Clinical Study Encouraging

Meg Flippin, Benzinga Staff Writer

Data reviewed by Dr. Helen Sabzevari at last week's Goldman Sachs healthcare conference suggests potential of extended surgical holidays for patients with RRP, a rare respiratory disease

GERMANTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has gained an important advantage in the marketing of its new treatment for adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP), a rare and debilitating disease of the respiratory tract.

The commercial-stage precision medicines company was just granted orphan drug exclusivity by the FDA for PAPZIMEOS (zopapogene imadenovec-drba), its treatment for RRP, a disease that typically requires patients to undergo multiple surgeries each year to remove benign tumors called papillomas that grow in the respiratory tract.

Orphan drug exclusivity is granted to certain drugs and biologics approved for rare diseases or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. The orphan drug exclusivity means the FDA can't approve any similar drugs to treat RRP for seven years, extending PAPZIMEOS' market exclusivity through August 2032.

"This regulatory exclusivity, together with Precigen's patent portfolio covering PAPZIMEOS and its therapeutic use, enhances the product's value by strengthening market protection and long-term revenue potential, which in turn supports continued innovation for rare diseases," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen.

How It Works

PAPZIMEOS uses a modified adenovirus to teach the immune system to spot and attack the proteins found in HPV 6 and HPV 11, which are the main cause of RRP. PAPZIMEOS reduces the number of surgeries a patient needs and provides a more effective way of clearing the airway, reports the company. Discovered, designed and developed in Precigen's labs using its proprietary AdenoVerse therapeutic platform, the company says PAPZIMEOS represents a new therapeutic paradigm for RRP.

The drug is commercially available in the U.S. and is being prescribed nationwide across both major medical centers and community practices, with patients spanning a range of disease severities actively receiving treatment.

Encouraged By Long-Term Study Results

The orphan drug exclusivity of PAPZIMEOS comes at a time when Precigen released encouraging long-term durability data from its pivotal study at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago.

The data showed that 15 out of 18 complete responders, or 83%, demonstrated ongoing complete responses for at least 36 months without any additional treatment for RRP. Five didn't need treatments after four years. Participants did not receive any additional treatments for RRP, including surgery or off-label investigational treatments, during the follow-up period, and no new safety events were observed during long-term follow-up.

"The presentation at ASCO marks an important maturation of the PAPZIMEOS pivotal study data, with all complete responders now followed for at least 36 months, 83% with ongoing response, including 5 patients who are surgery-free beyond 4 years," said Dr. Sabzevari. "For adults living with RRP, durability matters. These results continue to show that PAPZIMEOS provides sustained complete responses, reinforcing its role as the new standard of care for a disease historically managed through repeated surgeries." Follow-up for the study remains ongoing.

PAPZIMEOS gives RRP patients another option besides surgery, and now Precigen offers a solution with some protection from competition for the next several years. With promising long-term durability results added to the mix, Dr. Sabzevari shared updates on the launch when she spoke at last week's Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Contact:
Steven Harasym
investors@precigen.com

Click here for more information on Precigen and PAPZIMEOS

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security.

SOURCE: Precigen, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/precigen-gains-advantage-as-papzimeos-granted-orphan-drug-exclusivity-by-fda-long-ter-1177080

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.