

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global markets rallied as the U.S. and Iran agreed to a preliminary peace deal to end the fighting and to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory even as anxiety ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday lingered. Major benchmarks in Europe have surged ahead while the FTSE 100 lagged behind, pressured by declines in heavyweight energy giants. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a heavily positive note.



Dollar Index has declined close to a quarter percent as the peace deal dampened safe haven bids for the greenback. Bond yields continued to ease across regions as inflation concerns eased with the plunge in crude oil prices.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have plunged more than 5 percent amidst enthusiasm surrounding the U.S.-Iran interim peace deal and the expected restoration of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Gold has jumped more than 3 percent. Cryptocurrencies too have rallied emphatically.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,616.50, up 0.81% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,521.30, up 1.21% Germany's DAX at 24,939.62, up 1.33% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,484.01, up 0.12% France's CAC 40 at 8,446.50, up 1.15% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,255.05, up 1.09% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 69,537.00, up 5.33% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,914.00, up 1.25% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,096.47, up 1.61% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,842.67, up 0.50% South Korea's KOSPI at 8,545.98, up 5.20%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.54, down 0.21% EUR/USD at 1.1604, up 0.30% GBP/USD at 1.3426, up 0.14% USD/JPY at 160.14, down 0.06% AUD/USD at 0.7069, up 0.33% USD/CAD at 1.3975, down 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.443%, down 0.89% Germany at 2.9569%, down 1.40% France at 3.702%, down 1.25% U.K. at 4.7989%, down 0.83% Japan at 2.575%, down 1.53%.



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $82.83, down 5.15%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $80.13, down 5.60%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,357.72, up 2.81%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $70.75, up 4.09%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $65,695.47, up 2.22% Ethereum at $1,717.08, up 2.60% BNB at $615.49, up 0.93% XRP at $1.18, up 3.32% Solana at $71.18, up 4.50%



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