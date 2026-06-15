

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc rose to 10-day highs of 0.7922 against the U.S. dollar and 202.09 against the yen, from early highs of 0.7948 and 201.45, respectively.



Against the pound, the franc advanced to a 6-day high of 1.0641 from an early low of 1.0683.



The franc edged up to 0.9201 against the euro, from an early low of 0.9219.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.78 against the greenback, 204.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the pound and 0.90 against the euro.



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