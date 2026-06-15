Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of the dataset supporting MetalCore, the Company's mineral exploration and prospectivity evaluation platform. MetalCore is being developed as a data-analysis platform intended to assist in the review and prioritization of mineral exploration opportunities. The platform is designed to integrate multiple geological and exploration datasets, including geology, geochemistry, geophysics, remote sensing, historical exploration records, mineral occurrences, mining claims, land-status information, infrastructure data, and property-level information.

The Company reports that MetalCore's expanded dataset now includes more than 799,000 mineral occurrence and deposit records, more than 1.4 million geochemical sample records, more than 583,000 mining claim records, and information relating to more than 11,000 mineral properties. Based on previously reported platform metrics, MetalCore's core dataset has expanded from approximately 305,669 records to more than 2.7 million records. The increase reflects the addition of mineral occurrence and deposit data, geochemical sample data, and mining claim information from multiple sources.

NovaRed continues to evaluate additional public and proprietary datasets for potential integration into the platform. The Company is also conducting ongoing data-management, analytical, and model-development work intended to support data normalization, target screening, comparative analysis, and prospectivity evaluation.

Brian Goss, Chief Executive Officer of NovaRed, commented, "The continued expansion of MetalCore's dataset represents an important development milestone for the platform. Our focus remains on improving the breadth and organization of the data available for mineral-property evaluation and exploration screening. As additional datasets are incorporated and tested, we expect to continue refining the platform's analytical capabilities and decision-support tools."

Stock Option Grant

The Company further announces that that it has granted incentive stock options to members of its advisory board whereby they can purchase up to an aggregate of 130,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to its incentive share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of two years at a price of C$1.70 per share. The options, and any underlying common shares issued upon exercise, will have a hold period expiring October 16, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ABOUT NOVARED MINING INC.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia, leveraging an artificial intelligence-enhanced geospatial technology platform that it developed to identify and evaluate prospective mineral properties. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties.

ON BEHALF OF NOVARED MINING INC.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ability of the MetalCore platform to provide insights into, and improve, mineral property exploration, development, and the identification of mineralization; the planned use of MetalCore on the Wilmac Project and its potential success, the potential ability of the Company to monetize the MetalCore technology, the likelihood that exploration companies will utilize artificial intelligence generally, and MetalCore specifically, in property assessment; the future successful development of MetalCore and additional mineral exploration-related technologies.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the continued availability of capital and financing; the ability to satisfy option earn-in requirements on the timelines contemplated, including with respect to the Trojan-Condor Corridor; risks inherent in mineral exploration, including the possibility that exploration results, including the IP/AMT survey results at North Lamont, may not support the geological interpretations described in this news release or upgrade the priority of the target; adverse weather or terrain conditions that may delay or prevent fieldwork; the possibility that historical exploration data acquired by the Company may not be reproducible by current methods or may be subject to limitations not previously identified; tenure grant, renewal and permitting outcomes, including under British Columbia's revised mineral tenure system; Indigenous and community consultation requirements; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to retain key personnel and contractors; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301417

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.