

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), a financial services company, Monday announced that it has appointed Michael Lyons as its next Chief Executive Officer and President, effective September 1.



Lyons will be succeeding Bill Rogers, who will become executive chair on the same day and will retire from that role in April 2027.



Michael Lyons has more than 30 years of experience and most recently was the Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv, Inc., a fin tech and payments company.



In pre-market activity, TFC shares were trading at $52.16, up 0.99% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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