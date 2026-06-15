

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the G7 summit in France will discuss the long-term reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as part of the US-Iran deal, set for signing later this week.



'The aim will be to see the consequences of this agreement, support for Lebanon, the lasting reopening of Hormuz and of course the concluding of an accord on nuclear and ballistic activities in Iran,' Macron said in a video message posted on Instagram Monday.



The G7 summit is taking place in Evian, on the shores of Lake Geneva, bringing together leaders from the core G7 member nations (US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan), as well as the European Union. France is presiding over the 2026 proceedings



European Commission President von der Leyen said G7 leaders will meet partners from the Gulf and the wider Middle East in Evian and added that Europe is ready to play its part in implementing a genuine ceasefire.



UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pledged to continue to work with partners to support restore toll-free freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



'We will continue to work with partners to support this - including, if required, through standing up the defensive, independent multilateral mission which the UK and France have taken a leading role in planning up to this point, particularly to offer support on mine clearance in an agreed way.'



Separately, the leaders of seven major powers have offered support to conclude the detailed negotiations and to implement the US-Iran peace deal rapidly and comprehensively.



'We are committed to playing our part to achieve this -in accordance with our respective constitutional requirements- including through a strictly defensive and independent mission to reassure commercial shipping and conduct mine clearance operations,' the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada and Australia said in a joint statement.



They also expressed willingness to work with the US, Iran and the IAEA to make sure that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. The leaders also said that they are prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear program.



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