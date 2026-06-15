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WKN: A1W5H0 | ISIN: US45866F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: IC2
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 15:36
121,55 Euro
+0,08 % +0,10
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,15122,4515:56
122,10122,4515:50
PR Newswire
15.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Stocks Rally, ICE Brent Crude Drops to $82 on Iran Deal

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 15th

  • Equities are higher Monday morning after President Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran had reached an agreement to end the conflict.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB), the largest bank transfer in NYSE history, will be looking to build off gains from its NYSE trading debut this past Friday.
  • Direxion launches its SpaceX Bull 2X ETF this morning, and SVP Ryan Lee will join NYSE Live to dive deeper into the product.
  • Global energy and maritime company BW Group celebrates a united portfolio at the NYSE this morning.

Opening Bell
BW Group celebrates the strength of the BW ecosystem across maritime, energy and infrastructure

Closing Bell
CGI (NYSE: GIB) celebrates their 50-year company anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-stocks-rally-ice-brent-crude-drops-to-82-on-iran-deal-302800337.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.