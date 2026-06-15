RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Exyn Technologies' Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on June 30

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on June 30, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Exyn Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXYN).

The exclusive event will feature Exyn's Chairman and CEO Brandon Torres Declet, COO Ben Williams, and CFO Ricardo Sotelo who will provide an in-depth overview of Exyn's autonomous robotics and geospatial intelligence platform, highlighting how its proprietary ExynAI autonomy engine enables drones, robots, and other autonomous systems to navigate, map, and collect high-value data in complex, GPS-denied environments. Management will also discuss the Company's leadership position in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation, proven through thousands of real-world missions across mining, infrastructure, construction, geospatial, industrial, and defense applications.

The presentation will also outline Exyn's strategy to expand beyond its established mining business through OEM partnerships, software licensing, and API integrations that broaden adoption of its platform-agnostic autonomy technology. In addition, management will discuss the Company's growing commercial customer base, expanding government and defense opportunities, and how Exyn is positioned to capitalize on the convergence of autonomous robotics, digital twins, industrial automation, geospatial intelligence, and defense modernization across addressable markets exceeding $70 billion.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/EXYN/82457691789

Questions can be pre-submitted to EXYN@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXYN,EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. Powered by ExynAI, the Company's autonomy engine, Exyn enables high-accuracy 3D data capture across handheld, backpack, vehicle-mounted, aerial, and robotic deployments. Exyn serves customers across mining, construction, geospatial, infrastructure, industrial, and mission-critical environments. For more info, please visit, www.exyn.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

EXYN@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-exyn-technologies-exclusive-live-investor-webinar-and-qanda-1176713