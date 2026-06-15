Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - As copper infrastructure is decommissioned and legacy fax servers reach end-of-life, service providers face a growing gap: their clients depend on fax for mission-critical, compliance-driven communications, but the vendors they've relied on are treating fax as an afterthought. FaxSIPit, a leader in secure cloud fax modernization, today announced its partnership with Crexendo, Inc. through the Ecosystem Vendor Partner (EVP) Program to close that gap.

"Service providers are caught between two pressures: their clients need to modernize, but they can't afford to disrupt the workflows their organizations depend on," said Shamai Cohen, CEO of FaxSIPit. "We believe one failed transmission is one too many. That's why we built FaxSIPit around Fax Leadership: to deliver modernization without interruption and connecting what works to what's next."

FaxSIPit has both SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA certifications, giving providers defensible proof that their clients' most sensitive transmissions are secure, auditable, and traceable. Partners now have the ability to answer a compliance question with confidence and, equally important, lead with compliance.

"Our EVP Ecosystem is a force multiplier for innovation, combining the power of the NetSapiens platform with best-in-class partners like FaxSIPit to deliver greater value, faster. We are relentlessly advancing our platform, and partners like FaxSIPit accelerate that momentum by bringing secure, compliance-driven solutions that help service providers grow revenue, strengthen customer relationships, and stay ahead of market demand." Jeff Korn, CEO & Chairman of Crexendo

The platform is designed to preserve existing workflows by keeping legacy fax machines connected through FaxSIPit's proprietary SecureFax-ATA. Simultaneously, it introduces modern cloud capabilities, including fax-to-email, secure web portals, and API integrations, without requiring a "rip-and-replace" approach. By joining the Crexendo EVP Ecosystem, FaxSIPit enables providers to replace legacy copper lines with a secure alternative that reduces infrastructure risk and unlocks new recurring revenue.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297396

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Source: Faxsipit