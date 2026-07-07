Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Rated #1 AI-Powered Business Communications Platform by Real Users in G2 Summer 2026 Reports

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 7 million end-users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that its AI-powered cloud communications platform has earned multiple #1 rankings and awards in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports across VoIP, UCaaS, Contact Center, and Customer Communications Management. The company received #1 ratings for Generative AI and AI Text Generation, reinforcing its continued AI innovation leadership in cloud communications and intelligent business solutions.

G2.com, the leading business software review platform, provides buyers with real-world insights based on verified customer reviews. Crexendo's continued recognition reflects feedback from customers who rely on its AI-powered solutions to communicate, collaborate, and support customers more effectively.

Crexendo maintained long-standing leadership across key satisfaction and performance categories, earning #1 rankings for Ease of Use and Ease of Doing Business With for the 19th consecutive quarter, Quality of Support and Best Meets Requirements for the 18th consecutive quarter, and Users Most Likely to Recommend for the 13th consecutive quarter.

These results highlight the strength of Crexendo's AI-enhanced cloud platform, which combines advanced communications capabilities, AI automation, simple administration, reliable performance, and award-winning support. Crexendo also received #1 satisfaction ratings for key capabilities including Native VoIP, CCaaS Option, Voicemail to Email, Voicemail to SMS, Generative AI, and AI Text Generation.

Crexendo also received the Highest User Adoption award, underscoring the growth of its platform, which now exceeds 7 million users globally. The company maintained its 4.9 out of 5-star rating for the 17th consecutive quarter, further demonstrating sustained customer satisfaction.

Crexendo was also recognized in G2's Momentum Grid Reports, receiving Momentum Leader awards for VoIP, UCaaS, Contact Center, and Customer Communications Management, reflecting its expanding market presence, continued product innovation, and momentum in the cloud communications marketplace.

"Crexendo's AI-powered platform reflects our commitment to delivering scalable, intelligent solutions that help organizations communicate and operate more effectively," said Jeff Korn. "We are honored by this continued recognition from G2, particularly because it is driven by reviews from real, verified Crexendo customers. Their feedback validates the strength of our platform, the value of our AI-enhanced solutions, and the exceptional service delivered by our award-winning support team. This recognition further reinforces Crexendo's leadership and innovation in cloud communications."

"At G2, our quarterly Market Report rankings are grounded in transparent data and verified reviews from real customers," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Congratulations to Crexendo on its recognition in this season's reports-a reflection of the trust and satisfaction they've built with their customers."

Crexendo's AI-powered platform continues to strengthen the company's position in the rapidly evolving cloud communications market. Through ongoing investment in AI-native software innovation, scalability, security, and partner enablement, Crexendo is advancing AI-enhanced solutions that help businesses communicate and collaborate more effectively. Its continued recognition in G2's Summer Reports, based on reviews from real, verified Crexendo customers, further underscores the company's innovation, customer satisfaction, and market leadership in AI-powered cloud communications.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 245 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted data source for B2B software, helping businesses reach their peak potential by enabling confident buying and go-to-market decisions. Offering trusted data, authentic peer reviews, and real-time market intelligence, the G2 ecosystem - which includes Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp - serves more than 200 million annual buyers, representing teams at every Fortune 500 company.

As buyers increasingly shift from traditional search to AI search platforms, G2 has become the most-cited B2B software source across those AI-first channels where software discovery happens. Leading software and services companies like Salesforce, IBM, SAP, and Adobe also trust G2 to influence discovery, build brand credibility, reach in-market buyers, and accelerate revenue growth.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing the communications industry is still in the early stages of a major transition toward AI-native cloud platforms; (ii) believing the NetSapiens platform was designed specifically for that transition, enabling service providers and enterprises to unify collaboration, mobility, customer engagement, and AI within a single scalable environment; (iii) believing Crexendo is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities; (iv) continuing to expand its position within the rapidly evolving cloud communications market through ongoing investments in AI-native software innovation, platform scalability, security, and partner enablement; (v) believing its software-centric operating model and growing global ecosystem position it to benefit from the continued shift to the cloud; (vi) believing this latest honor adds to a growing list of industry recognitions for its innovation and market leadership, reinforcing the its role in shaping the future of work through AI-powered cloud communications solutions.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

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