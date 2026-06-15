

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cloud-based software company Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) announced Monday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fin, formerly Intercom, an industry-leading customer agent company, for approximately $3.6 billion, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.



Fin's core offering, its AI Agent, resolves complex customer queries end-to-end, across every channel, including live chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone, and Slack.



The AI Agent is powered by the company's proprietary AI model, Apex, that is purpose-built for customer support and has demonstrated industry-leading resolution rates. Apex will complement Salesforce's Agentforce with powerful service agent capabilities.



Fin's packaged offerings and proprietary models will complement Agentforce's deeply customizable platform with additional fast-to-value deployment options for service organizations.



Upon close, Salesforce and Fin will give customers more ways to deploy AI agents across their customer service operations.



Together, Salesforce and Fin will support customers at every stage of AI adoption, from rapidly deployable support agents to more tailored, enterprise-scale transformations built on trusted data, security, governance, and integration.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Salesforce's fiscal year 2027, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory clearances.



Based on the expected timing of closing of the transaction, Salesforce said there is no anticipated change to its fiscal year 2027 financial guidance, previously announced on May 27, 2026. The transaction will also not impact Salesforce's capital return program.



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