Celanese, a global chemical and specialty materials company, and Siegwerk, one of the world's leading providers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, today announced a collaboration to supply more sustainable solutions in the printing ink value chain through utilizing bio-based ethyl acetate manufactured by Celanese.

The ethyl acetate produced by Celanese contains 50% bio-based content, helping to reduce the use of fossil-derived raw materials compared to conventional alternatives. Siegwerk uses the bio-based solvent as a drop-in solution in its existing ink formulations, enabling the production of more sustainable products without compromising performance or requiring changes to established manufacturing processes.

"The partnership with Celanese directly aligns with Siegwerk's SustainUP program, our global sustainable procurement initiative, which is a key pillar of HorizonNOW 2030 Siegwerk's overarching sustainability strategy," said Cathleen Hansohm, Global Supplier Sustainability Manager. "The use of a 50% bio-content ethyl acetate supports our ambition to expand the use of renewable feedstocks in a responsible and scalable way."

"Collaboration is key to driving meaningful progress toward sustainability," said Kevin Norfleet, Senior Director, Sustainability, at Celanese. "By working closely with Siegwerk, Celanese contributes to solutions that reduce the use of fossil resources while maintaining the high performance standards required in demanding applications such as printing inks."

The initiative highlights both companies' shared commitment to advancing sustainability through practical, scalable solutions that deliver tangible environmental benefits while reinforcing the critical role of value-chain collaboration in enabling truly sustainable packaging.

About Celanese

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We support sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create and growing our portfolio of sustainable products to meet customer and societal demand. We strive to make a positive impact in our communities and to foster inclusivity across our teams. Celanese Corporation is a Fortune 500 company that employs more than 11,000 employees worldwide with 2025 net sales of $9.5 billion.

About Siegwerk

Siegwerk is one of the leading global manufacturers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels. Based on 200 years of expertise, we provide customized solutions for all types of packaging needs from functional and eye-catching to safe and sustainable. As a seventh-generation family business, we have long been aware of our responsibility for future generations. Under the motto "rethINK packaging", we are therefore actively driving the transformation to a circular economy by developing eco-friendly solutions that enable packaging circularity. Here, 30+ country organizations and ~5,000 employees worldwide ensure consistent high-quality products and customized support around the world. Learn more at www.siegwerk.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include information concerning Celanese's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, financial condition, and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that Celanese will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond Celanese's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. These factors include those that are discussed in Celanese's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Celanese undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

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Contacts:

Celanese Contacts:



Investor Relations

Bill Cunningham

+1 972 443 4730

william.cunningham@celanese.com

Media Relations Global

Jamaison Schuler

+1 972 443 4400

media@celanese.com

Media Relations Europe

Petra Czugler

+49 69 45009 1206

petra.czugler@celanese.com

Media Relations Asia

Maria Xia

+86 21 3861 9368

maria.xia@celanese.com

Siegwerk Contact:

Nathalie Müller-Samson

Manager Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 2241 304-237

E-Mail: Nathalie.Mueller-Samson@siegwerk.com