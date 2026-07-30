Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) (the "Company" or "Celanese"), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that the Amsterdam District Court dismissed the damages claim brought by Shell Chemicals Europe B.V. ("SCE" or "Shell") in its entirety.

The Court also dismissed a claim seeking declaratory judgement from certain Repsol entities represented by Stichting Ethylene Claims ("Repsol") seeking a declaratory judgment of liability of Celanese and its co-defendants.

Both claims were brought in follow-on litigation arising from a 2020 settlement with the European Commission regarding past ethylene purchases in North-Western Europe.

Celanese issued the following statement:

"We welcome the Amsterdam District Court's decisions to dismiss both Shell's and Repsol's claims in their entirety, and appreciate the Court's careful consideration of the evidence. Celanese has consistently maintained that there was no harm to the claimants or other market participants, and we are pleased that the Court's decisions have confirmed our position that the claimants in these cases are not entitled to recover damages. Celanese remains committed to vigorously defending against the remaining claims in the Dutch and German courts."

About Celanese

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We support sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create and growing our portfolio of sustainable products to meet customer and societal demand. We strive to make a positive impact in our communities and to foster inclusivity across our teams. Celanese Corporation is a Fortune 500 company that employs more than 11,000 employees worldwide with 2025 net sales of $9.5 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include information concerning Celanese's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that Celanese will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These include, among other things, the inherent uncertainties of litigation. Numerous other factors, many of which are beyond Celanese's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. Other risk factors include those that are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any subsequently filed Current Reports on Form 8-K (other than, in each case, information that is furnished rather than filed). Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Celanese undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

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Contacts:

Celanese Contacts:

Investor Relations

Bill Cunningham

Phone: +1 302 999 6410

william.cunningham@celanese.com



Media U.S.

Jamaison Schuler

Phone: +1 972 443 4400

media@celanese.com



Andrew Siegel Haley Salas

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Phone: +1 212 355 4449