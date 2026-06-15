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WKN: A3LHVL | ISIN: XS2619829869 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
12.06.26 | 09:41
100,93 
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Vattenfall AB: Videberg Kraft selects Rolls-Royce SMR as supplier for new nuclear power in Sweden

Vattenfall's and Industrikraft's nuclear company Videberg Kraft has selected Rolls-Royce as supplier for new nuclear power at the Värö Peninsula, next to Ringhals. Detailed planning will now begin for three reactors based on modular technology, also known as SMRs.

Videberg Kraft, the nuclear power company owned by Vattenfall and Industrikraft, is working purposefully to enable new nuclear power in Sweden. The process of evaluating and selecting a final supplier, from initially more than 70 options, has been under way for four years.

"We are now taking a major step forward together with Industrikraft and Videberg Kraft AB on the journey towards new nuclear power in Sweden, for the first time in more than 40 years. New nuclear power is an important part of the Swedish energy system and will support the transition of industry and thereby strengthen Sweden's long-term competitiveness", says Anna Borg, board member of Videberg Kraft and President and CEO of Vattenfall.

Rolls-Royce SMR offers an efficient, industrialised concept that reduces the risk of delays. It is based on proven pressurised water reactor (PWR) technology - the same type of technology used at Ringhals today. The concept is one where the construction including assembly takes place in an industrialised controlled environment, reducing the risk for delays on site.

"We are very pleased to announce that Rolls-Royce SMR has been selected by Videberg Kraft. Our overall assessment is that they offer the strongest conditions for delivering a successful project. This has been a highly thorough process, which also has been reviewed by an independent party. Vattenfall will continue to provide our full support in the work ahead," says Martin Darelius, Acting Head of New Nuclear at Vattenfall.

Facts:

  • Three new reactors with an output of 470 MW per reactor can produce around 12 TWh of fossil-free electricity per year, which is an important addition to southern Sweden.
  • The concept is based on modularised manufacturing, in which each component is delivered in its entirety to the operational site and then assembled.
  • The reactor technology is a pressurised water reactor (PWR), the same technology currently used at Ringhals.
  • Rolls-Royce SMR is a British company. Its principal owner, Rolls-Royce, has long been a supplier of nuclear-powered submarines, a technology on which Rolls-Royce SMR has developed further.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Kryssare, Press Officer, Vattenfall, phone +46-76-769 56 07, magnus.kryssare@vattenfall.com

Vattenfall's Press Office, +46 8 739 50 10, press@vattenfall.com

This is information is such that Vattenfall AB is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.00 CEST on 15 June 2026.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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