Vontobel opened a new office in Los Angeles as part of its strategic US expansion

The office will serve clients of Vontobel's Swiss Financial Advisers (Vontobel SFA) business, the largest Swiss-domiciled manager dedicated to providing US individuals with international diversification across custody and investing

The office opening underscores Vontobel's continued growing presence in the US and focus on providing tailored services to clients in the region

Vontobel's new office in Los Angeles marks an important step in its continued US expansion. By offering Swiss-based investment expertise and highly tailored solutions, Vontobel is addressing the increasing demand for comprehensive global portfolio management and international diversification among American investors. Establishing a presence in Los Angeles enables Vontobel to be closer to clients and partners.

"The opening of our Los Angeles office reflects our commitment to the US and one of its most dynamic and globally connected financial markets," said Billy Obregon, Vontobel SFA CEO. "As wealth creation and entrepreneurial innovation continue to thrive across Southern California, we are dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of clients in the region and delivering the trusted Swiss investment solutions that distinguish Vontobel. Our team in Los Angeles will offer personalized service, a global perspective, and the advantages of international diversification that today's investors increasingly value."

Vontobel leverages a century of Swiss investment expertise to empower US clients, combining disciplined processes and innovative strategies to help build resilient, diversified portfolios. The firm's expansion into Los Angeles reaffirms its commitment to transparency, fiduciary excellence and adherence to both Swiss and US regulatory standards.

Notes to the editor:

Vontobel Swiss Financial Advisers (Vontobel SFA)

Vontobel SFA is the largest Swiss-domiciled manager dedicated to US persons seeking for diversification and investing internationally. A wholly owned subsidiary of Vontobel Holding AG, it is registered with both FINMA and the US SEC, combining Swiss custody with full US tax reporting. With offices in Switzerland and the US, Vontobel SFA offers discretionary and advisory solutions focused on global diversification and personalized investment strategies.

Vontobel in the US

Vontobel is a Swiss international investment firm with a robust and expanding presence in the United States, marked by over four decades of commitment to the region. The firm's US journey began 41 years ago with the launch of its Quality Growth boutique, pioneering active, value-added investment strategies spanning multiple asset classes. With offices in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, Vontobel offers institutional and private client's bespoke solutions within a Swiss-based environment. Services extend across the US, Canada, and Latin America/US Offshore, supported by a unified investment engine that delivers highly personalized advice and innovative investment strategies rooted in Swiss heritage, disciplined processes, and global perspective.

Vontobel

We are an international investment management firm with Swiss roots, providing investment, advisory and solution capabilities to private and institutional clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, we are present across 28 locations world-wide. Vontobel Holding AG shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and majority owned by the founding family. The family's close ties to the company guarantee entrepreneurial independence, and the resulting freedom creates an obligation to assume social responsibility. As of December 31, 2025, Vontobel held USD 304.6 billion assets under management. With our investment-led approach that focuses exclusively on the buy-side of financial markets, we think and act purely from the client's perspective as an investor for investors.

This includes continually rethinking how to empower investors something we have engaged in for over 100 years. Harnessing the power of technology allows us to deploy our investment expertise across multiple platforms and ecosystems, while aiming to offer an individualized and high-quality client experience. Our conviction that successful investing begins with the assumption of personal responsibility means we focus on empowering employees to unlock their potential, take ownership of their work, and bring opportunities to life. We continuously scrutinize our achievements as we strive to exceed the expectations of our clients.

Legal information

This press release is provided purely for informational purposes and is expressly not directed at persons whose nationality or place of residence prohibits access to such information on account of existing legislation. The information and views contained in it do not constitute a request, offer, or recommendation to use a service, to buy or sell investment instruments, or to conduct other transactions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties. It should be noted that there is a risk that forecasts, predictions, projections, and results described or implied in forward-looking statements may not prove to be correct.

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Contacts:

Vontobel

Gotthardstrasse 43, 8022 Zurich

Switzerland

T +41 58 283 71 11

vontobel.com