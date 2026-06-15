

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Several markets across Europe closed on a firm note on Monday, holding early gains intact, even as a few markets retreated and closed just above the flat line or down in negative territory as the mood turned somewhat cautious past mid-day.



The buoyant start in most of the markets came with investors cheering the news about U.S. and Iran reaching a deal to end the conflict in the Middle East.



The preliminary framework agreed to by the two nations includes halting the U.S. blockade of Iran and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.



According to reports, an official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19.



US President Donald Trump announced the agreement on Truth Social on Sunday, saying, 'The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete.'



'Let the oil flow!' the U.S. President exclaimed and declared that the 'great deal' would bring 'peace and security to the whole region.'



Among the major markets, Germany and France closed higher with their benchmark indices DAX and CAC 40 gaining 1.05% and 0.4%, respectively. The UK's FTSE 100 ended down by 0.39%. Switzerland's SMI settled 0.07% up. The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.19%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Greece, Iceland, Spain, Sweden and Türkiye closed sharply higher.



Czech Republic, Ireland and Russia ended with modest gains, while Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Portugal closed weak.



In the UK market, Endeavour Mining, Fresnillo and Antofagasta climbed 7.2%, 6.6% and 6.1%, respectively. Anglo American Plc move up 2.15%.



Weir Group moved up 5.2%. Rolls-Royce Holdings, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Informa, IMI, Halma, IAG, Prudential, Pershing Square Holdings, Rightmove, Standard Chartered and Mondi gained 2%-4%.



BAE Systems, Shell, BT Group and BP shed 3.2%-4.7%. Vodafone Group, United Utilities, Centrica, Tesco, AstraZeneca, Entain, JD Sports Fashion, Compass Group, Tritax Big Box REIT, NEXT and Relx also declined sharply.



In the German market, Deutsche Bank, MTU Aero Engines, Scout24, Fresenius, Mercedes-Benz, Fresenius Medical Care, Heidelberg Materials, Volkswagen, Siemens, Allianz, SAP, Daimler Truck Holding and BMW gained 2%-3.4%.



Rheinmetall shed 4.4%. RWE, Commerzbank, Deutsche Telekom, Zalando and E.ON ended down by 1%-2.3%.



In the French market, STMicroelectronics, Renault, Societe Generale, Safran, Stellantis and Saint-Gobain climbed 3%-4.5%.



Schneider Electric moved up sharply after it announced a partnership with Foxconn for AI data centers.



Accor, Bureau Veritas, AXA, Airbus, BNP Paribas, Vinci, Legrand, Michelin, Edenred, Credit Agricole and Dassault Systemes also ended notably higher.



TotalEnergies ended down 4.4%. Kering, Thales, Orange, Air Liquide, Sanofi, Carrefour, L'Oreal, ArcelorMittal, Eurofins Scientific and Danone also closed weak.



In economic news, Germany's wholesale price inflation eased in May largely due to the reduction in the energy tax on mineral oil products, data from Destatis showed Monday.



Wholesale prices increased 5.9% year-on-year in May after rising 6.3% in April.



Destatis said the war in the Middle East pushed up wholesale prices of energy products and raw materials, in particular. Mineral oil products prices surged 30.5% from the last year. But prices dropped 7.3% from April due to the reduced energy tax rate.



Further, wholesale of non-ferrous ores, non-ferrous metals and non-ferrous semi-finished metal products advanced 36.1% in May.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.6% in May, marking the first fall in five months. This reversed the 2% rise in April.



Eurozone industrial production logged a marginal expansion in April, with consumer and intermediate goods offsetting declines in capital and energy sectors, official data showed.



Industrial output rose 0.1% from March, when production advanced 0.4%, Eurostat reported. Output was expected to climb 0.2%. Nonetheless, this was the third consecutive rise in production.



A separate data from Eurostat showed the euro area trade balance shifted to a deficit in April due to the surge in imports. The trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 1.0 billion compared to a surplus of EUR 4.9 billion in March. In the same period last year, the trade surplus was EUR 8.7 billion.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News