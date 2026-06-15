

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Completely removing sugar from your diet may not be as healthy as you think. A new study in mice suggests that eliminating sucrose, a common type of sugar, could have unexpected effects on gut health and metabolism.



'This research may influence future dietary recommendations by emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy gut microbiome rather than focusing only on sugar restriction,' Rasheed Ahmad, principal scientist and head of the Immunology & Microbiology Department at the Dasman Diabetes Institute in Kuwait City, Kuwait. 'In the long term, these findings could help improve strategies for preventing and managing metabolic disorders, fatty liver disease and chronic inflammatory conditions.'



The study was carried out by researchers from the Dasman Diabetes Institute in Kuwait, who studied mice that were fed a low-fat diet without any sucrose. They compared these mice with another group that received a similar low-fat diet containing sucrose for 16 weeks.



To understand the impact of removing sucrose, the researchers looked at several health markers, including blood sugar control, insulin sensitivity, metabolic hormones, gut bacteria, and signs of inflammation in the liver and colon.



Although both groups maintained similar body weights, the mice on the sucrose-free diet showed several concerning changes. They had poorer blood sugar control, increased insulin resistance, unhealthy changes in gut bacteria, more intestinal inflammation, and signs linked to fatty liver disease.



Presented at ENDO 2026, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, the findings highlight the importance of maintaining an overall balanced diet rather than focusing only on cutting out sugar completely.



'Completely removing sucrose from a low-fat diet may unexpectedly disrupt gut health and promote inflammation and metabolic dysfunction, highlighting that balanced nutrition is more important than simply eliminating sugar,' said Ahmad.



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