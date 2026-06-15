

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Many women may not be choosing the most effective medicine for period cramps, according to a large study that analyzed supermarket purchase data.



The study, published in PLOS Digital Health, examined shopping records from supermarkets in England between 2006 and 2015. The data showed that about half of all purchases of menstrual products also included a pain relief medicine. Among those painkiller purchases, roughly two-thirds were paracetamol, while only one-third were ibuprofen.



Experts explained that ibuprofen can be particularly effective for period cramps because it reduces the production of prostaglandins, chemicals that cause the uterus to contract and lead to cramping pain. Meanwhile, paracetamol works differently. It mainly blocks pain signals in the brain, making it useful for headaches and reducing fever, but it does not directly target the cause of menstrual cramps.



One of the study's researchers, Dr. Anya Skatova of Bristol University, told the BBC that the findings do not represent the entire population but offer useful insights into the types of pain relief women commonly buy for period pain.



Period cramps are a normal part of the menstrual cycle for many women. They occur when the muscles of the uterus contract to shed its lining. The body produces prostaglandins during this process, and higher levels of these chemicals are linked to more severe cramps.



According to the NHS, both paracetamol and ibuprofen can help relieve period pain. However, women who experience severe or ongoing pain should consult a doctor. In some cases, stronger anti-inflammatory medicines such as naproxen or mefenamic acid may be recommended.



Other treatment options include TENS machines, which use mild electrical impulses to help reduce pain, and hormonal contraceptives such as birth control pills, implants, or injections, which can make periods lighter and less painful.



Doctors also advise women not to ignore severe or worsening period pain. If symptoms do not improve, further tests may be needed to check for conditions such as endometriosis or fibroids, both of which can cause significant menstrual pain.



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