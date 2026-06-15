Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (OTCQX: MAIFF) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company fulfilling all of the requirements of the TSX, including receipt of all required documentation.

The Company will issue a news release once the TSX confirms the date on which trading of the Company's common shares is expected to commence on the TSX.

Concurrently with the graduation to the TSX, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSXV. Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol for the common shares.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos is a growing North American gold production and development company with projects in Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico. The Company owns the Pan Operating Complex in White Pine County, Nevada, comprised of the producing Pan mine and the adjacent permitted Gold Rock project, as well as the nearby past-producing Illipah project. The Company also owns the Copperstone project in La Paz County, Arizona, a permitted, advanced underground gold project. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the Cerro de Oro project, an open pit heap leach gold development project in northern Zacatecas.

The Company's strategy is to become a leading, U.S.-focused intermediate gold producer by growing production at its Pan Operating Complex and developing its pipeline of high-quality, low-capital projects while expanding gold resources across its portfolio.

The Company announced a proposed name change to Mining Americas Inc., subject to the approval of its shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2026 and the TSX Venture Exchange. Refer to the Company's news release dated May 11, 2026 for more details.

Website: www.mineraalamos.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: the Company's expectation that it will receive final approval to list its common shares on the TSX and delist its common shares from the TSXV; the Company's expectation that it will issue a news release confirming the date on which trading of its common shares is expected to commence on the TSX, upon the satisfaction of certain customary conditions of the TSX. This information is based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.

The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. The Company's financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301601

Source: Minera Alamos Inc.