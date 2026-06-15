

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KFC is kicking off a big global makeover aimed at drawing in a younger crowd, focusing on boneless chicken options, a wider range of sauces, and revamped restaurant designs, especially as the competition heats up in the fast-growing chicken market.



Yum! Brands Inc (YUM), which owns KFC, says this strategy marks a new beginning for the brand. At the heart of this change is a new menu that highlights boneless chicken, featuring a revamped chicken tender recipe aimed at making them bigger, juicier, and crispier. Plus, KFC is adding to its sauce lineup, rolling out over 20 varieties worldwide and introducing new flavors to cater to those who like to customize their meals.



This month, KFC is launching the new tenders and sauces in the UK and Ireland, with plans to bring them to the US and Australia later this summer. They're also expanding the 'Dunked' menu, which includes chicken items slathered in sauce, and enhancing their drink options with the Kwench by KFC line, which features sparkling lemonades, iced coffees, and boba-style drinks.



But it's not just about the menu changes. KFC is also looking to freshen up its restaurant formats, planning an open-concept spot in Texas and a two-story immersive dining experience in Dubai to make eating out more exciting.



The brand is updating its image too, refreshing its famous bucket design and giving a modern twist to the look of Colonel Harland Sanders, the company's founder.



This push comes as KFC aims to regain some ground in the US, where it's been losing market share to competitors like Raising Cane's, while still performing well internationally.



In its latest quarter, KFC reported a 2% increase in same-store sales, thanks largely to strong performances overseas, particularly in China and Europe.



With these new menu offerings and redesigned restaurants, KFC hopes to solidify its spot in an increasingly competitive global chicken market.



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