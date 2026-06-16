

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine has officially made its first sales of medical cannabis products, which is a big step for the country's healthcare system since the new law allowing their medical use just came into effect.



As reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, three patients in Vinnytsia were the pioneers in using the new electronic prescription system to get their medical cannabis treatments.



Among them was a woman with multiple sclerosis and two military veterans dealing with chronic neuropathic pain and phantom limb pain after losing their limbs. Each received prescriptions for a medicine containing delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in capsule form, starting with a 5-milligram dose that can be adjusted by their doctors.



This launch marks the first real-world application of Ukraine's medical cannabis regulations, which were set up to provide better access to treatment for patients with serious health issues.



According to the new rules, only licensed manufacturers, importers, distributors, and dispensers can handle medical cannabis products, and pharmacies need to meet specific quotas to prepare and supply these medicines.



Right now, medical cannabis medications are being offered in six pharmacies across Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi. There are plans for about 17 more pharmacies to join the program soon.



Patients can be prescribed medical cannabis for various conditions, including chronic pain, neuropathic pain, spasticity related to multiple sclerosis, nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy, Parkinson's disease, and other conditions where traditional treatments haven't worked well or have caused major side effects.



This development follows the introduction of Ukraine's medical cannabis law, which went into effect in August 2024, laying out a regulatory framework for producing, importing, prescribing, and distributing cannabis-based medications. Officials say this initiative aims to enhance access to treatment for patients facing complex and debilitating health challenges.



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