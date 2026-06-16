Siegfried AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion
Media Release
Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry headquartered in Zofingen, Switzerland, today inaugurates its new large-scale production facility for API manufacturing in Minden, Germany.
The facility adds 100 m³ of reactor capacity and strengthens Siegfried's position as one of the leading global CDMOs for small molecule drug substances. It enhances the company's ability to support customers with complex, high-quality and scalable API manufacturing solutions.
Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO: "The inauguration of our new Minden facility is an important milestone in the continued expansion of our global manufacturing network. It strengthens our ability to support customers with complex API manufacturing at commercial scale and underlines our commitment to reliable, flexible and high-quality supply."
The new plant combines advanced process technology, automation, and high-containment capabilities. Features such as gravity-flow processing, RFID-enabled recipe management, and optimized solvent handling contribute to efficient, safe and reliable production.
With the new facility, Siegfried further expands its large-scale drug substances offering and reinforces its strategic focus on network strength, operational excellence, and trusted long-term partnerships with pharmaceutical customers.
About Siegfried
Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.
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Siegfried AG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siegfried AG
|Untere Brühlstrasse 4
|4800 Zofingen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 62 746 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@siegfried.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.siegfried.ch
|ISIN:
|CH1429326825
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2345374
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2345374 16.06.2026 CET/CEST