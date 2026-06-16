

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold miner Newmont Corp. (NEM, NEM.AX) announced that it has appointed Brian Tabolt as chief financial officer and Mark Rodgers as chief operating officer.



The company also named David Thornton chief technical officer, and promoted David Fry, currently Newmont's Group Head, Global Projects, to executive vice president for project development. All the executives changes are with effect from July 1.



Tabolt, who most recently served as chief accounting officer and group head of finance, succeeds Peter Wexler, who had served as interim CFO since Karyn Ovelmen departed. Tabolt joined Newmont in 2021 and previously held senior finance roles at Molson Coors Beverage Co.



Rodgers, who currently serves as managing director for Africa and Asia Pacific, will oversee Newmont's 12 operating sites and health, safety and environmental functions. He has more than 30 years of resources industry experience, including at BHP and Rio Tinto.



Thornton currently serves as Managing Director, Americas at Newmont.



In overnight trading on NYSE, shares of Newmont were up 0.38 percent, changing hands at $106.20, after closing Monday's regular session 5.56 percent higher.



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