Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16

16 June 2026

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

INVESTOR PRESENTATION VIA INVESTOR MEET COMPANY

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLCis pleased to announce that co-Portfolio Manager Trevor Polischuk, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company at 3.00pm (BST) on Tuesday, 14 July 2026.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00am (BST) on Monday, 13 July 2026, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLCvia:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/worldwide-healthcare-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLCon the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Grant Challis

Partner

Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone: 0203 008 4912

Email: grant.challis@frostrow.com

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04