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WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
16.06.26 | 08:04
4,020 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8204,08008:18
PR Newswire
16.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16

16 June 2026

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

INVESTOR PRESENTATION VIA INVESTOR MEET COMPANY

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLCis pleased to announce that co-Portfolio Manager Trevor Polischuk, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company at 3.00pm (BST) on Tuesday, 14 July 2026.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00am (BST) on Monday, 13 July 2026, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLCvia:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/worldwide-healthcare-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLCon the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Grant Challis

Partner

Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone: 0203 008 4912

Email: grant.challis@frostrow.com

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.