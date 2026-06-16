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WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 10:04
47,320 Euro
+2,24 % +1,035
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,41047,49510:23
47,44047,48010:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 08:00 Uhr
49 Leser
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SAAB AB: Saab receives order for anti-tank weapon NLAW from France

Saab and the French General Directorate of Armaments, Direction générale de l'Armement, have signed a contract regarding Saab's NLAW (Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon). Deliveries are scheduled 2026-2030.

The order includes NLAW weapons as well as indoor and outdoor trainers. The contract also includes options for France to order additional NLAW weapons.

"NLAW will bring a new level of anti-tank capability that changes the dynamic on the battlefield for the French Army. NLAW provides unmatched effectiveness by giving the individual soldier the ability to stop even the most heavily armoured threat in a few seconds. With a history of delivering both our AT4 and Carl-Gustaf M4 to the French Armed Forces, we look forward to bringing the capabilities of NLAW as well," says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics.

NLAW is Saab's combat proven anti-tank weapon used by nations including Sweden, the United Kingdom and Finland. It provides forces with an exceptional anti-tank capability based on innovative technology, without requiring complex set-up. Its smart guidance system means one soldier can take out any modern main battle tank with a single shot, from inside a building, around a corner, or behind cover.

Contact

Saab Press Centre
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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