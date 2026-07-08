

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Saab AB (SAABF), a defense and security company, said NATO has selected its GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) system to replace the alliance's existing AEW&C fleet as part of a broader modernization effort.



The announcement was made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit in Ankara, Türkiye, where he said the alliance would begin formal negotiations with Saab for the potential acquisition of up to 10 GlobalEye aircraft.



GlobalEye combines Saab's Erieye Extended Range radar, multiple advanced sensors and a multi-domain command-and-control system on a Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft. The system is designed to provide long-range detection and tracking across air, land and maritime domains.



Saab said it will now enter formal negotiations with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to secure a contract.



'Today's announcement clearly positions GlobalEye as the world-leading solution for advanced airborne early warning and control. We look forward to the next steps in the negotiations,' said Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.



On Tuesday, Saab shares gained 6.19% to close at $62.25 on the OTC market.



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