Dustin Group AB: Anne Nillesen appointed EVP Relation Sales Benelux

Anne Nillesen has been appointed EVP Relation Sales Benelux and a new member of Dustin's group management team, effective today, 16 June 2026. As previously announced, Dustin is dividing responsibility for relationship sales between the Nordics and Benelux to further strengthen sales performance and deepen customer relationships.

Anne most recently held the position of Sales Director and member of the group management team of Copaco and has previously, among other roles, served as Sales Director for Government & Software Licensing at Dustin.

- With her strong understanding of the market and customer needs, combined with her proven ability to deliver results, Anne is the right person to lead relationship sales in Benelux. I am very pleased that she has chosen to join us to help build a stronger Dustin in Benelux, says Samuel Skott, President and CEO of Dustin.

- I look forward to working together with colleagues across the organisation to help build the Dustin of tomorrow. With our broad offering, deep expertise and efficient delivery, we want to be the trusted partner to our customers, says Anne Nillesen, incoming EVP Relation Sales Benelux.

For further information, please contact:

Eva Ernfors, Head of Communication: eva.ernfors@dustin.com, +46 702 58 62 94

About Dustin

Dustin is a leading online based IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux. We help our customers to stay in the forefront by providing them with the right IT solution for their needs.

We offer approximately 280,000 products with related services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. Sales for the financial year 2024/25 amounted to approximately SEK 20.4 billion and just over 90 per cent of the revenues came from the corporate market.

Dustin has around 2,000 employees and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015, with its headquarters in Nacka Strand just outside the center of Stockholm.