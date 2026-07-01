Dustin Group AB: Q3: Commercial focus and efficiency measures beginning to deliver results

Third quarter

Net sales increased by 2.7 percent to SEK 5,225 million (5,089).

Organic sales growth amounted to 2.6 percent (-2.9), of which LCP 8.1 percent (-3.0) and SMB -11.9 percent (-2.6). Adjusted for the discontinuation of the consumer business, organic growth for SMB was -5.3 percent.

The gross margin was 14.4 percent (13.4).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 118 million (72), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 2.3 percent (1.4).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -769 million (11), including a non-cash impairment of primarily goodwill of SEK -800 million (-), mainly related to the phase-out of our non-standard services in the SMB segment. Items affecting comparability of SEK -50 million (-9) affected operating profit.

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK -819 million (-28).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.60 (-0.05). Earnings per share before impairment amounted to SEK -0.01.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 259 million (-139).

Net debt at the end of the period in relation to adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve-month period was 2.3 (4.1) times.

September 2025-May 2026

Net sales increased by 5.5 percent to SEK 16,193 million (15,351).

Organic sales growth amounted to 8.1 percent (-5.4), of which LCP 14.9 percent (-5.7) and SMB -8.5 percent (-4.6).

The gross margin was 13.6 percent (13.8).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 303 million (204), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 1.9 percent (1.3).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -721 million (-2,544), including a non-cash impairment of primarily goodwill of SEK -800 million (-2,500), mainly related to the phase-out of our non-standard services in the SMB segment. Items affecting comparability of SEK -113 million (-73) affected operating profit. The comparison period includes a non-cash impairment of primarily goodwill of SEK -2,500 million.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK -830 million (-2,634).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.61 (-4.62). Earnings per share before impairment amounted to SEK -0.02.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 898 million (-1).

"During the third quarter, we took several important steps to strengthen the business. We report continued organic growth, improved profitability and strong cash flow, while completing several key transformation initiatives. The new sales organisation is now fully implemented, the communicated efficiency measures have been completed and the transformation of our service offering remains a key priority. Several of the measures implemented during the year are now beginning to deliver results, while continued commercial focus and further efficiency improvements are required to fully realise the potential of the business", says Samuel Skott, President and CEO at Dustin.

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Sätterström, Head of Investor Relations

fredrik.satterstrom@dustin.com, +46 70 510 10 22

Contact person:

Eva Ernfors, Head of Communication

eva.ernfors@dustin.com, +46 70 258 62 94

This information is information that Dustin Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU

Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 a.m. CEST on July 1, 2026.

About Dustin

Dustin is a leading online based IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux. We help our customers to stay in the forefront by providing them with the right IT solution for their needs.

We offer approximately 280,000 products with related services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. Sales for the financial year 2024/25 amounted to approximately SEK 20.4 billion and just over 90 per cent of the revenues came from the corporate market.

Dustin has around 2,000 employees and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015, with its headquarters in Nacka Strand just outside the centre of Stockholm.