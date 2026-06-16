

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 1.6437 against the euro and 112.88 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6392 and 113.32, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.7042 and 0.9870 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.7071 and 0.9895, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.65 against the euro, 111.00 against the yen, 0.69 against the greenback and 0.97 against the loonie.



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