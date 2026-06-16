

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.4019 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3991.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie edged down to 114.30 and 1.6232 from Monday's closing quotes of 114.53 and 1.6219, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.40 against the greenback, 113.00 against the yen and 1.64 against the euro.



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