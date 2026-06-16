

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 1-1/2-month low of 1.9975 against the euro and an 8-day low of 1.2167 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.9894 and 1.2136, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 5-day lows of 0.5795 and 92.90 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.5827 and 93.37, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 2.02 against the euro, 1.23 against the aussie, 0.56 against the greenback and 92.00 against the yen.



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