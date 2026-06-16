Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) (FSE: GL7) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 summer exploration program across its 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) in the Western Athabasca Basin. Building on the momentum of the Company's discoveries at the JR and Tetra Zones, the program will advance a number of new target areas across the Project's three properties - Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach - while the 3D-DCIP and resistivity geophysical survey now underway directly over the Tetra Zone continues (see news release June 2, 2026).

The PLN Project is one of the largest contiguous land packages held by a single explorer along the prospective south-western margin of the Athabasca Basin - host to Paladin's Triple R, and NexGen Energy's Arrow deposits. While the JR and Tetra Zones remain core to the Company's activity, ongoing compilation and reinterpretation of historic and recently acquired geophysical, geological and geochemical datasets across the broader project has advanced several additional trends to the drill-target stage.

The 2026 summer program is designed to systematically advance these new target areas in parallel with the continued evaluation of the Company's flagship discoveries. Drilling is expected to commence in early July 2026 and will initially comprise approximately 4,000 metres.

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"Our 2026 summer program reflects the systematic, land-package-wide approach that has driven our discoveries at the JR and Tetra Zones. The Tetra Zone was a game-changing discovery - the first in the Clearwater Domain, an area long overlooked because of its high magnetic profile and historically weak conductor response. It showed that by applying new deposit models where others weren't looking, F3 can make discoveries in unexpected places. We are now bringing that same first-mover mindset across the Project, integrating a combination of geophysical methods - magnetotellurics, resistivity, ground EM and gravity, tailored to each target - to build a deep pipeline of drill-ready targets. This season we are advancing the most prospective of them while continuing to unlock the significant untested potential that remains across all three properties."

Map 1. Patterson Lake North Project - 2026 Summer Exploration Overview

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/301635_100dbd5714538b09_002full.jpg

Broach Property

At the 19,022-hectare Broach Property - host to the Tetra Zone discovery - the 3D-DCIP and resistivity survey currently underway is expected to refine drill targeting directly over the Tetra structure (see news release June 2, 2026, and Maps 1 and 2). Summer targeting on the Broach Property is concentrated in two areas - the Patterson West Area surrounding the Tetra Zone and the Broach Lake South (BRS) Area (see Map 2).

Patterson West Area

Surrounding the Tetra Zone discovery, the Patterson West Area hosts numerous targets defined by EM conductors and gravity low anomalies that exhibit geophysical signatures similar to those at the Tetra Zone, of which four have been prioritized for drill testing under the 2026 summer program (Targets 1-4 on Map 2). F3 sampling of historic drill core in the area returned 423 ppm U and identified intense bleaching, and these targets remain untested by follow-up drilling.

Broach Lake South (BRS) Area

The Broach Lake South (BRS) Area hosts multiple drill-ready targets (Targets 1 and 2 on Map 2). These include newly reinterpreted, steeply dipping conductors on the southern end believed to be the continuation of the Carter Trend as well as follow-up to the 2022 drilling, which intersected graphite-rich faults, strong alteration and prospective lead isotopes noted in follow-up sampling.

Map 2. Broach Property - Summer Target Areas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/301635_100dbd5714538b09_003full.jpg

Patterson Lake North Property

The 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property hosts the high-grade JR Zone uranium discovery, located approximately 23 km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit. As the cornerstone of the PLN Project, the property remains central to the Company's exploration strategy. Ongoing compilation and geophysical interpretation continue to develop several regional trends - including targets in the Harrison area and along the B1 conductor - toward the drill-ready stage. Summer work will focus on advancing this regional target generation and integrating recently acquired datasets, positioning these trends for drill testing as the program progresses.

Minto Property

The 19,864-hectare Minto Property hosts priority conductive corridors and geophysical anomalies along trend from the JR Zone. Notably the A4 trend, which spans nearly 7 km and runs parallel to and shows a similar EM response to the A1 conductor that hosts the JR Zone. Summer work will advance the target area around historic drill hole PLN14-021 (see Map 3):

Follow-up drilling planned near drill hole PLN14-021 (drilled 2014), which intersected anomalous uranium (up to 44 ppm U in basement) and 698 ppm boron directly above the Athabasca unconformity at ~413 m, in a corridor parallel to the A1 conductor near the Harrison fault.

Since then, F3 has flown a magnetotelluric (MT) survey and completed ground EM over the target area.

The MT survey identified a significant resistivity low system, hosting newly defined ground conductors.

These results upgrade the corridor to a drill-ready target for the 2026 summer program.

Map 3. Patterson Lake North & Minto Properties - Summer Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/301635_100dbd5714538b09_004full.jpg

About the Patterson Lake North Project:

The Company's 42,961-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property hosting the JR Zone Uranium discovery approximately 23 km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property hosting the Tetra Zone, F3's newest discovery 13 km south of the JR Zone. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955.

Marketing Agreement: Delray Capital Markets Group:

F3 Uranium also announces that it has entered into an agreement with Delray Capital Markets Group, a Florida corporation doing business as Delray Capital Markets Group ("Delray CMG" or the "Consultant"), an investor relations firm and media company, to provide investor relations, marketing, media, and capital markets awareness services to the Company.

The agreement is for an initial 3-month term beginning July 1, 2026, for a fee of US$200,000. In addition, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company and Delray CMG may mutually agree to extend the agreement for a further 3-month period for total consideration of up to US$150,000. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Delray CMG does not own, directly or indirectly, any equity securities, options, warrants, convertible securities, or other financial instruments of the Company, nor does Delray CMG have any right to acquire any such interest. Delray CMG and the Company are arm's length parties.

Rodney Raanan, CEO Delray Capital Markets Group.

6151 Via Venetia N. Delray Beach Fl. FL 33484

Rodney@DelrayCMG.com Tel: 516-368-4855

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has reviewed and approved the data disclosed.

This news release also refers to neighbouring properties in which F3 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the PLN Project.

For additional information on the PLN Project, including the current mineral resource estimate for F3 Uranium's JR Zone uranium deposit, please refer to the report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Patterson Lake North Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated January 20, 2026, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13 km to the south in the PW area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301635

Source: F3 Uranium Corp.