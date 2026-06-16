

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback recovered to 1.1583 against the euro and 1.3406 against the pound, from its early 10-day lows of 1.1622 and 1.3461, respectively.



The greenback advanced to a 4-day high of 160.39 against the yen, from an early 4-day low of 159.73.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.14 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound and 161.00 against the yen.



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