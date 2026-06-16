Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and current Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas, Secretary Krist L. Noem, has joined the Company in a strategic advisory role to support NovaRed's mission of acquiring and advancing critical mineral exploration opportunities through its artificial intelligence-enhanced technology platform.

Ms. Noem is an American public policy leader, executive, and former senior government official with extensive experience spanning economic development, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, national security, and public-private collaboration. Over the course of her career, she has served as Governor of South Dakota, a member of the United States House of Representatives, and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, providing her with broad experience in government affairs, strategic planning, regulatory matters, stakeholder engagement, and large-scale organizational leadership.

In 2025, Ms. Noem served as U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, overseeing one of the federal government's largest departments and directing initiatives involving critical infrastructure, transportation security, interagency coordination, and strategic operations. As Governor of South Dakota from 2019 to 2025, she led statewide economic development and infrastructure initiatives while working closely with industry, government agencies, and private-sector stakeholders. Prior to that, Ms. Noem represented South Dakota in the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019, where she participated in legislative initiatives relating to taxation, economic policy, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and national defense.

Brian Goss, Chief Executive Officer of NovaRed Mining Inc., stated, "Kristi brings exceptional leadership experience and a deep understanding of the policy, regulatory, and economic factors that influence infrastructure investment, resource development, and long-term economic growth. Her perspective and experience working across government and industry will be valuable as NovaRed advances its corporate development strategy and evaluates new opportunities."

Kristi Noem commented, "I look forward to supporting the Company's strategic objectives. In an increasingly competitive global environment, secure and reliable access to critical minerals has become an important economic and national security priority. NovaRed is pursuing opportunities in sectors that will remain important to long-term growth and supply-chain resilience, and I am excited to contribute my experience in public policy, stakeholder engagement, and strategic planning as the Company advances its initiatives."

Ms. Noem's appointment reflects NovaRed's commitment to assembling an advisory team with expertise across government, industry, capital markets, infrastructure, and resource development. By combining machine learning-driven geospatial intelligence with traditional geological expertise, the Company seeks to identify and advance domestic exploration opportunities that support long-term economic and strategic objectives.

About Novared Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia, leveraging an artificial intelligence-enhanced geospatial technology platform that it developed to identify and evaluate prospective mineral properties. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Ms. Noem's expected advisory role, the anticipated benefits of her appointment, the Company's ability to implement a successful long-term growth strategy involving the acquisition and development of mineral properties, the Company's ability to identify and acquire prospective mineral properties through the use of its artificial-intelligence platform, and the advancement of the Company's British Columbia copper-gold exploration portfolio.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the 2026 IP/AMT survey results may not support, or may revise, the geological interpretations described in this news release; the possibility that historical exploration data acquired by the Company may not be reproducible by current acquisition methods or may be subject to limitations not previously identified; the continued availability of capital and financing; the ability to satisfy option earn-in requirements on the timelines contemplated, including with respect to the Trojan-Condor Corridor; risks inherent in mineral exploration; adverse weather or terrain conditions that may delay or prevent fieldwork; tenure grant, renewal and permitting outcomes, including under British Columbia's revised mineral tenure system; Indigenous and community consultation requirements; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to retain key personnel and contractors; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301409

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.