

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eight people on board a US Air Force B-52 bomber have been killed in a crash during test flight at Edwards Air Force Base in southern California.



The B-52 Stratofortress reportedly crashed immediately after take-off from the remote air base at 11:20 a.m. local time Monday, and burst into flames.



'Today, Edwards Air Force Base experienced a terrible tragedy, and we lost eight great Americans,' Colonel James Hayes said at a news conference. The victims were 'a 'mixed crew of military, government civilians and government contractors,' according to him.



'It was tragic and unsurvivable,' he told reporters.



The war plane's manufacturer Boeing said two of its employees were on the ill-fated flight, which was on a routine test mission.



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