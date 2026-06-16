Leggett Dynamics Launches Smart Brushless Motor & Advances Quiet, Software-Defined Comfort & Motion

Reduces Complexity & Cost, Improves Performance, Supports Next-Gen Architectures

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Leggett Dynamics today launched its Smart Brushless Motor, a next-generation motion system that simplifies design and vehicle integration, improves NVH and durability and supports evolving software architectures across seating and other motion-control applications.

Less Complexity, More Capability

Unlike conventional systems, Leggett Dynamics' Smart Brushless Motor can operate with or without a seat-level electronic control unit (ECU), enabling direct communication from the vehicle-level ECU to individual actuators. This streamlined approach supports the industry shift toward more centralized or zonal architectures and enables simplified, scalable integration across multiple seat configurations and trim levels with varying actuator counts.

In addition, the motor's design reduces packaging size, weight, and wiring complexity while enhancing sound, durability, and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) performance.

Smarter Motion, Enhanced Comfort

For vehicle occupants, these engineering gains translate into a better in-cabin experience. The Smart Brushless Motor enables quieter operation, smoother seat adjustment, faster memory recall, and a wider range of motion. The result is precise, reliable comfort and motion that feels responsive and refined in everyday use.

"Leggett Dynamics' Smart Brushless Motor is about doing more with less: less components, less complexity, less weight and less noise while achieving more capability and more adaptability for manufacturers and more comfort and motion control for consumers," said Julien Rea, VP of Global Innovation & Engineering at Leggett Dynamics.

The Smart Brushless Motor enters the market as OEMs transition to software-defined vehicles, centralize architectures, and pursue simplified and commonized hardware across platforms paired with software-enabled updates. It also addresses growing demand for quiet, scalable systems across mixed propulsion portfolios, particularly in EVs, where cabin quietness makes motor noise more apparent.

Leggett Dynamics will showcase its brushless motor and other comfort and motion innovations at two upcoming industry events: The Automotive Engineering Expo in Nagoya, Japan (June 17-19, Booth 96) and Automotive Interiors Expo Europe in Stuttgart, Germany (June 23-25, Booth #3216).

About Leggett Dynamics

Leggett Dynamics is the brand representing the automotive businesses of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated. Under the Leggett Dynamics brand, these businesses deliver eMotion and Comfort solutions for automotive seating, liftgates, doors, sunroofs, and more. Leggett Dynamics businesses operate globally, with a footprint spanning 28 locations across 12 countries, and employing more than 6,200 people, with key locations in Detroit, Nuremberg, and Shanghai. As a strategic partner to more than 140 customers worldwide, Leggett Dynamics offers a Comfort Systems Platform (massage, lumbar, bolster and suspension), Motion Systems Platform (motors, actuators and latches), Software & Integration Platform, and Innovation Services, including advanced engineering co-development and human factors studies. Leggett Dynamics is a brand within Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG), a manufacturer of residential, industrial, and furniture products that has been engineering comfort for over 140 years across the places where people sleep, work, live, and move.

Link to Press Kit: BLDC Launch

Media Contact:

Dawn K. Looney, APR

VP of Global Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: Dawn.looney@leggett.com

Phone: +1.248.980.1248

Liwen Tao

Manager of AP Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: liwen.tao@leggett.com

SOURCE: Leggett Dynamics

Leggett Dynamics Logo

Julien Rea Headshot

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/leggett-dynamics-launches-smart-brushless-motor-and-advances-quiet-software-defined-comf-1177235