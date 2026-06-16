Veem Inc.: Veem Expands Its Virtual Card Program with Stablecoin Support, Accepted in More Than 200 Countries and Territories Where Visa Is Accepted

New virtual card capabilities give eligible non-U.S. customers and beneficiaries access to USD cards for online and in-store purchases at Visa-accepting merchants worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Veem, a leading global payments platform, today announced the expansion of its Virtual Card program and the addition of stablecoin support, giving eligible businesses and beneficiaries outside the United States access to USD-denominated virtual cards that can be used wherever Visa is accepted, across more than 200 countries and territories, with greater speed and flexibility.

The launch brings together Veem's global payments infrastructure, fiat on-ramping capabilities, digital asset wallets, and card spending into a single platform. Businesses can now receive funds, convert and store value, fund card balances through supported stablecoins or Veem's global fiat network, and spend worldwide using USD virtual cards accepted at Visa merchants.

The expanded Virtual Card program gives eligible customers access to USD spending power for everyday business expenses, including software subscriptions, advertising, travel, vendor payments, and operating costs. By reducing reliance on multiple providers and banking relationships, Veem helps businesses streamline treasury operations and gain faster access to working capital.

With Veem Virtual Cards, users can receive eligible payments directly to their card balances, track incoming funds in real time, and spend available funds immediately for business needs. Customers can fund their cards through Veem's global fiat on-ramping network, supported stablecoin balances held in a Veem Wallet, and other eligible funding sources. Available funds can also be withdrawn when needed, subject to applicable eligibility requirements, limits, and program terms.

"Global businesses need more than cross-border payments, they need seamless access to the funds they earn," said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem. "By combining stablecoin capabilities, global fiat funding rails, and USD virtual cards within a single platform, we're helping businesses move from receiving money to spending it instantly, regardless of where they operate. This is another step toward building the financial infrastructure that powers modern global commerce."

The expanded Virtual Card program is supported in part by Veem's collaboration with Rain, which provides card issuing and stablecoin-enabled payment infrastructure. Through this collaboration, Veem is able to extend USD virtual card capabilities to more global markets where Visa is accepted, while continuing to build a unified platform for fiat payments, stablecoin wallets, and business spending.

"Veem is giving businesses a more practical way to access and use funds across markets," said Nick Pinto, Head of Go To Market at Rain. "We're proud to support Veem's expanded Virtual Card program with infrastructure that connects stablecoin balances to real-world card spending, making it easier for businesses to operate across borders with speed, flexibility, and confidence."

The expansion further strengthens Veem's mission to help businesses move, store, and spend money globally where Visa is accepted, through a unified infrastructure that combines payments, wallets, cards, local accounts, and digital asset capabilities.

About Veem

Veem is a global payments platform that enables businesses and financial service providers to move money worldwide. Trusted by more than 1.5 million users in over 100 countries, Veem supports cross-border settlement in 80+ currencies while helping organizations manage payables, receivables, and account-based payment flows. Capabilities include real-time disbursements, collections, wallets, card issuance, and local virtual bank accounts, supported by licensing and regulatory coverage in key markets. Learn more at www.veem.com .

Media Contact

Vanessa Rowe

Growth Marketing Manager

vanessa.rowe@veem.com

SOURCE: Veem Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/veem-expands-its-virtual-card-program-with-stablecoin-support-accept-1177445