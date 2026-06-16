Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from additional drilling in the Main Zone at the Bald Hill Antimony project. The results are from drilling which is part of the more than 18,000 meters of drilling planned for Q2/Q3 2026. A portion of drilling in the expanded drill program is intended to expand the mineralization at the Main Zone to the North and South and to depth. The remainder of the drill targets will be focused on the New Zones recently identified on the Bald Hill Antimony project.

Highlights

All holes intersected antimony-bearing stibnite in the Main Zone

Values up to 36.0% Antimony (Sb), 27.0% Sb and 19.8% Sb

Thickness up to 13.2 meters

The intersections are at depths up to 240 meters

The drill hole intersections include multiple zones of mineralization - Hole BHW-26-04 intersected three zones over a drill hole length of 20 meters and BH-26-15 intersected three zones over a drill hole length of 40 meters

The holes show greater width with drill hole BH-26-15 returning 2.85% Sb over 13.2 meters

Table 1: Summary of Assay Results for Samples of Drill Core From the Main Zone at Bald Hill Antimony Project

Drill Sample Results - Main Zone Bald Hill West Side Drilling Hole Number BHW-26-03

From (m) To (m) Length (m) % Sb Zone 1 80.4 81.7 1.3 2.23









Zone 2 84.2 85.0 0.8 19.8 Hole Number BHW -26-04

From (m) to (m) Length (m) % Sb Zone 1 100.8 103.0 2.2 0.33









Zone 2 107.8 108.8 1 1.48









Zone 3 110.8 121.0 10.3 5.45 including 118.0 121.0 3.0 13.3









East Side Drilling Hole Number BH-26-15

From (m) to (m) Length (m) % Sb Zone 1 200.5 207.1 6.6 2.15 including 200.5 202.2 1.7 7.62









Zone 2 213.1 226.3 13.2 2.85 including 213.1 217.2 4.1 5.45 including 217.9 221.2 3.3 2.86 including 223.3 226.3 3.0 2.85









Zone 3 237.3 239.5 2.3 8.15





Figure 1: Locations of Drill holes BHW 26-03, BHW-26-04 and BH-26-15 at The Main Zone Bald HIll. Note drilling both from the West and East sides intersect the Main Zone and Create "Scissor" Intersections. Only Reported Holes are labeled. Drill Holes BHW-26-03 and BHW-26-04 were targeted to extend mineralization to the south.

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Mr. James Atkinson PGeo., CEO of Antimony Resources, commented, "These assays are from drill holes in the northern and southern parts of the Main Zone. Drill holes BHW-26- 03 and BHW-26-04 were intended to be "scissor holes" cutting the Main Zone from the west side. These holes are also in the southern extent of the Main Zone and were aimed to test the continuity of mineralization in the southern direction. They successfully intersected antimony mineralization and effectively extended the Main Zone in a southerly direction.

"As we have been describing, the current drill program in the Main Zone will be focused on expanding the known mineralization to the south and north and at depth. Exploration in the New Zones is continuing with drilling on the Central Zone with over 1500 meters completed to intersect below the mineralization exposed in surface trenching."

Table 2: Mineralized Intersections. The extent of the mineralized zones in BHW-26-03 and BHW-26-04 on the west Side and BH-26-15 from the east Side are reported.

Mineralized Intersections West Side Drilling BHW 26-03









SAMPLE From (m) To (m) Length (m) Sb (ppm) Sb (%) Au (ppb) 2304541 80.40 81.00 0.60 > 500 0.217 680 2304542 81.00 81.70 0.70 > 500 3.95 654













2304543 81.70 82.50 0.80 286

14 2304544 82.50 83.35 0.85 180

10 2304545 83.35 83.80 0.45 156

11 2304546 83.80 84.20 0.40 194

10 2304547 84.20 85.00 0.80 > 500 19.8 852 2304548 85.00 85.40 0.40 255

14 2304549 85.40 86.25 0.85 161

12 2304151 86.25 87.08 0.83 113

12 2304152 87.08 88.10 1.02 242

11 2304153 88.10 89.15 1.05 65

12 2304154 89.15 90.05 0.90 45

8 BHW-26-04









SAMPLE From (m) To (m) Length (m) Sb (ppm) Sb (%) Au (ppb) 2304243 100.80 102.00 1.20 > 500 0.24 98 2304244 102.00 103.00 1.00 > 500 0.43 1040













2304251 107.75 108.75 1.00 > 500 1.48 140













2304254 110.75 111.75 1.00 > 500 0.59 113 2304255 111.75 112.50 0.75 > 500 0.30 175 2304256 112.50 113.15 0.65 258 0.03 364 2304257 113.15 114.10 0.95 > 500 15.60 384 2304258 114.10 115.00 0.90 > 500 0.24 26 2304259 115.00 116.00 1.00 138 0.01 8 2304261 116.00 117.00 1.00 330 0.03 8 2304262 117.00 118.00 1.00 117 0.01 8 2304263 118.00 119.00 1.00 > 500 0.10 9 2304264 119.00 120.10 1.10 > 500 36.00 771 2304265 120.10 121.00 0.90 > 500 0.23 446 East Side Drilling BH-26-15









2305039 200.50 201.05 0.55 > 500 0.60 40 2305041 201.05 201.55 0.50 > 500 23.10 701 2305042 201.55 202.20 0.65 > 500 1.65 1020 2305043 202.55 203.80 1.25 477 0.05 729 2305044 203.20 204.10 0.90 128 0.01 60 2305045 204.10 205.10 1.00 > 500 0.06 1860 2305046 205.10 206.10 1.00 > 500 0.79 2320 2305047 206.10 207.10 1.00 > 500 0.30 1610













2305055 213.10 214.10 1.00 > 500 2.77 2300 2305056 214.10 214.50 0.40 > 500 0.24 176 2305057 214.50 215.20 0.70 > 500 27.00 1180 2305058 215.20 216.20 1.00 > 500 0.07 120 2305059 216.20 217.20 1.00 > 500 0.53 95 2305061 217.20 217.90 0.70 108 0.01 91 2305062 217.90 218.20 0.30 > 500 23.10 195 2305063 218.20 219.20 1.00 > 500 2.38 392 2305064 219.20 220.20 1.00 159 0.02 75 2305065 220.20 221.20 1.00 > 500 0.12 107 2305066 221.20 222.20 1.00 77 0.01 11 2305067 222.20 223.00 0.80 72 0.01 67 2305068 223.00 223.75 0.75 > 500 0.09 67 2305069 223.75 224.25 0.50 > 500 17.80 382 2305071 224.25 225.25 1.00 > 500 0.17 145 2305072 225.25 226.25 1.00 > 500 0.12 58













2305085 237.25 238.25 1.00 > 500 2.01 37 2305086 238.25 238.80 0.55 > 500 0.94 91 2305087 238.80 239.50 0.70 > 500 22.60 423

The next phase of exploration at Bald Hill will also include an airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey, soil sampling and geological mapping. Further trenching will be completed in areas of interest especially in the New Zones and in any areas where soil sampling indicates anomalous antimony or other metals. Note SR1 and SR2 in figure 3 show areas which returned anomalous antimony results in soil sampling.





Figure 2: Areas of known Antimony Mineralization on the Bald Hill Property. Note: SR1 and SR2 Soil Anomalies are currently being explored while trenching has been completed on the Marcus, Central and South Zones.

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QA/QC

Samples from the drilling rigs are transported to our secure Core Handling Facility where they are examined by our geotechnical staff. Once the information on core conditions including RQD, lost core etc are recorded and the core is confirmed to be intact and orderly it is logged and marked for sampling by our professional geological staff. The marked core for sampling is cut by diamond say one half is returned to the box for safekeeping and one half is placed in plastic bags. The bags are sealed and placed in larger canvas bags for shipment to the Activation Labs Processing facility in Fredericton where they are crushed and prepared for shipment to the assay lab in Ancaster Ontario. The samples are analyzed using Actlabs Method Code 1E3 Aqua Regia ICPOES for the multi element and Code 1A2 Fire Assay AA for gold.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) samples are inserted in the sample runs which include a known standard for antimony and gold, a core duplicate, a blank, and a pulp duplicate. Activation Labs also has standard QA/QC protocols which are reported with each assay batch.

Activation Laboratories in an internationally accredited assay Laboratory.

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report, please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony . Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1) NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA. NTS 21G/09, Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

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Source: Antimony Resources Corp.