Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 16 June 2026 at 2.00 p.m. EEST



Appointment of Marimekko Corporation's shareholders' Nomination Board

Marimekko Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board has been appointed. The duties of Shareholders' Nomination Board, establish by the Annual General Meeting of 16 April 2026, include preparing to the Annual General Meeting and, where necessary, to an Extraordinary General Meeting, proposals for the number, composition, and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

Based on the company's shareholding on 29 May 2026, the Nomination Board consists of:

Mika Ihamuotila, founder and Chair of Powerbank Ventures Oy

Karoliina Lindroos, Head of Responsible Investment, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Erkka Kohonen, Senior Portfolio Manager, Equities, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Josefin Degerholm, CEO, Nordea Funds Oy

In the first meeting held on 16 June 2026, Mika Ihamuotila was elected as the Chair of the Shareholders' Nomination Board.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of up to four members representing the company's four largest shareholders, determined based on the voting rights carried by all shares in the company on the last business day of May preceding the next Annual General Meeting. The term of office of the members of the Nomination Board ends annually upon the appointment of the next Shareholders' Nomination Board. Based on the registered shareholdings as of 29 May 2026, the shareholders participating in the Nomination Board represent approximately 26.48 percent of all shares and votes in the company.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen

Tel. +358 40 584 6944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media



Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com