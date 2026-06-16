Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Produktionsstart 2027 fest im Blick, jetzt kommen die Kurstreiber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920479 | ISIN: FI0009007660 | Ticker-Symbol: N97
Frankfurt
16.06.26 | 08:01
10,360 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARIMEKKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARIMEKKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,52010,60013:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 13:10 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Appointment of Marimekko Corporation's shareholders' Nomination Board

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 16 June 2026 at 2.00 p.m. EEST

Appointment of Marimekko Corporation's shareholders' Nomination Board

Marimekko Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board has been appointed. The duties of Shareholders' Nomination Board, establish by the Annual General Meeting of 16 April 2026, include preparing to the Annual General Meeting and, where necessary, to an Extraordinary General Meeting, proposals for the number, composition, and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

Based on the company's shareholding on 29 May 2026, the Nomination Board consists of:

  • Mika Ihamuotila, founder and Chair of Powerbank Ventures Oy
  • Karoliina Lindroos, Head of Responsible Investment, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Erkka Kohonen, Senior Portfolio Manager, Equities, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Josefin Degerholm, CEO, Nordea Funds Oy

In the first meeting held on 16 June 2026, Mika Ihamuotila was elected as the Chair of the Shareholders' Nomination Board.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of up to four members representing the company's four largest shareholders, determined based on the voting rights carried by all shares in the company on the last business day of May preceding the next Annual General Meeting. The term of office of the members of the Nomination Board ends annually upon the appointment of the next Shareholders' Nomination Board. Based on the registered shareholdings as of 29 May 2026, the shareholders participating in the Nomination Board represent approximately 26.48 percent of all shares and votes in the company.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 584 6944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.