Marimekko Corporation: Changes in Marimekko's management - Karolin Stjerna appointed Marimekko's Chief Operating Officer, Supply Chain and member of the Management Group

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 2 June 2026 at 3.00 p.m. EEST



Changes in Marimekko's management - Karolin Stjerna appointed Marimekko's Chief Operating Officer, Supply Chain and member of the Management Group



Karolin Stjerna, 46, has today been appointed as a member of Marimekko's Management Group and Chief Operating Officer in charge of Marimekko's supply chain operations and development (COO, Supply Chain). She will start in the position on 8 June 2026 and report to the President and CEO.

Master of Social Science, Stjerna has before Marimekko worked as the COO and member of the Executive Committee of the Danish fashion company Ganni. Prior to that she held several leadership roles in supply and logistics chain as well as customer service at Ganni and L'Oréal.

Marimekko has decided to separate the functions of supply chain and product portfolio management. In recent years, the strategic role of supply chain in the company's success has been further emphasized in the increasingly dynamic operating environment characterized by various uncertainties. At the same time, the company sees investments in strategic product portfolio management and lifting it into the core of brand management as a measure supporting the acceleration of international growth.

Going forward, the COO, Supply Chain will oversee Marimekko's product development, sourcing, quality control, logistics and its own Helsinki printing factory operations. In turn, the Merchandising team is in charge of product portfolio management and development according to Marimekko's brand, business objectives and global market needs. Marimekko will initiate a recruitment process for the director of the Merchandising team. Marimekko's Chief Marketing Officer Sanna-Kaisa Niikko will lead the Merchandising team in interim.

"I am excited to welcome Karolin to our Management Group. Her versatile experience in leading global operations in our industry to support international scaling is a great asset for us on our growth journey. Strategic supply chain management has an increasingly important role in building Marimekko's future competitiveness and enhancing our productivity, flexibility and agility," says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, Marimekko's President and CEO.

Tina Broman, Marimekko's Chief Supply Chain and Product Officer (CSCPO) and member of the Management Group, will step down from her position as of 2 June 2026. The termination of her employment has been agreed by mutual consent.

"I would like to warmly thank Tina for her years at Marimekko and significant contribution to building the premises for our growth strategy. Under Tina's leadership, Marimekko's sourcing, own production and logistics as well as product development and portfolio management have been lifted to a new level. Together with her team, Tina has created a strong foundation for us to now move on to a new phase in supply chain and product portfolio management according to Marimekko's SCALE strategy," Alahuhta-Kasko says.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Corporate Communications



Anna Tuominen

Tel. +358 40 584 6944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media



Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

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