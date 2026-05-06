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WKN: 920479 | ISIN: FI0009007660 | Ticker-Symbol: N97
Frankfurt
06.05.26 | 08:01
9,490 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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MARIMEKKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,98010,22012:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 12:10 Uhr
135 Leser
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Marimekko Corporation: Release of Marimekko's Interim Report, 1 January-31 March 2026

Marimekko Corporation, Press release 6 May 2026 at 1.00 p.m. EEST

Release of Marimekko's Interim Report, 1 January-31 March 2026

Marimekko Corporation's Interim Report 1 January-31 March 2026 will be published on Wednesday 13 May 2026 at 8.00 a.m. EEST. The report and related materials will be available on the company's website at https://company.marimekko.com/investors/ after the publication.

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 13 May 2026 at 2.00 p.m. EEST. A live webcast of the conference can be followed at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/q1-2026, and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.

Additional information:
Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications
Tel. +358 40 584 6944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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