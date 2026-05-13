Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko's Disclosure Policy is published

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 13 May 2026 at 8.20 a.m. EEST

Marimekko's Disclosure Policy is published

Marimekko Corporation's Board of Directors has approved Marimekko's Disclosure Policy, that documents the company's existing disclosure principles as well as the practices that the company follows when communicating with the capital markets and other stakeholders. The Marimekko Disclosure Policy will come into force on 5 June 2026 and is aligned with the updated EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 that comes into force on that date. The policy is available on the company website and is attached to this release. Previously the corresponding principles and practices have been presented in the 'Procedures concerning disclosures' document on the company website.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen

Tel. +358 40 584 6944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media



Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

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