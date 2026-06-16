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WKN: A42D4F | ISIN: US84615Q1031 | Ticker-Symbol: SPX
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 13:39
176,16 Euro
+6,09 % +10,12
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Luftfahrt/Rüstung
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SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
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176,12176,3813:39
176,14176,2613:39
PR Newswire
16.06.2026 13:12 Uhr
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Bybit Launches SpaceX-Themed Token Buzz: $100K Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the latest round of Token Buzz, its trading competition series, with SpaceX perpetual contracts as the featured token. The limited-time event ends on June 30, 2026, with $100,000 in prizes to be distributed among the top-performing traders.

Following its NASDAQ listing on 12 June, 2026, SpaceX perpetuals are now live on Bybit. The new round of Token Buzz allows Bybit users to center their trading ambition around one of the most groundbreaking innovators of global significance across finance, space exploration, and AI technology.

How it works:

  • Rankings are determined by cumulative eligible SpaceX perpetual volume over 15 days.
  • The minimum qualifier is 5,000 USDT in total volume.
  • The top traders split the prize pool, which grows in tiers as community trading volume hits milestones. The larger the community trades, the larger the final pool.

Traders are ranked according to eligible USDT-equivalent volume, tracked transparently on the leaderboard. Interested participants may register and begin trading SpaceX perpetuals.

The previous round of Bybit's Token Buzz featured HYPE, a pioneering asset in DeFi, The new edition enables traders to engage with real-world possibilities. SpaceX perpetual contracts on Bybit offer institutional-grade liquidity and daily price discovery tied to one of the most imaginative enterprises of the times.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of eligibility, potential restrictions, and other information, users may visit: Token Buzz: Trade SpaceX. Win your share of up to $100,000

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-spacex-themed-token-buzz-100k-prize-pool-302801562.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.