Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: RENGF) (FSE: 070) ("Renegade" or the "Company") has mobilized field crews to begin its first ever surface field exploration program across its Confederation Belt properties in the Red Lake Mining District of northwestern Ontario.

The program targets two properties with documented high-grade gold mineralization that have seen limited modern exploration. Phased mapping and prospecting campaigns will advance targets at the Belanger and BobJo projects, while a contractor-led till survey across the Uchi-LP corridor will test new structural interpretations at regional scale. Together, these programs are designed to build a pipeline of drill-ready targets for future drill campaigns.

Devin Pickell, President and CEO, commented: "The Confederation Belt holds some of the most underexplored ground in the Red Lake district. At Belanger, three of five identified gold-copper zones have never been drilled. At BobJo, previous explorers returned up to 2,942 g/t gold at surface, yet the interpreted high-grade plunge has never been tested. This is ground with demonstrated high-grade potential that has simply never received the systematic follow-up it deserves. With the Rebel Gold Deposit anchoring our asset base, we have the platform to evaluate these targets and build the case for drilling."

Highlights

Belanger Project: Three of five identified gold-copper zones remain undrilled across a 900-metre strike system with historic grab samples grading up to 60.44 g/t gold, 59.7 g/t silver, and 5.47% copper.

Three of five identified gold-copper zones remain undrilled across a 900-metre strike system with historic grab samples grading up to 60.44 g/t gold, 59.7 g/t silver, and 5.47% copper. BobJo Project: Past-producing property with trench assays up to 2,942 g/t gold and a drill intercept of 216.6 g/t gold at shallow depth. The interpreted high-grade plunge target remains untested.

Past-producing property with trench assays up to 2,942 g/t gold and a drill intercept of 216.6 g/t gold at shallow depth. The interpreted high-grade plunge target remains untested. Regional Till Survey: A project-scale till survey is planned across the Uchi-LP corridor, targeting structures identified by the winter 2025/2026 drone magnetic survey.

A project-scale till survey is planned across the Uchi-LP corridor, targeting structures identified by the winter 2025/2026 drone magnetic survey. All programs designed to advance drill-ready targets for future drilling across the Confederation Belt.

Belanger Project



The Belanger project hosts the Williamson Occurrence, a gold-copper system spanning approximately 900 metres of strike length across five identified mineralized zones. Three of those zones have never been tested by drilling.

Figure 1: Belanger Project, multiple mineralized zones across approximately 900 metres of strike. Open along strike in both directions.

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Historic prospecting returned surface grab samples grading up to 60.44 g/t gold, 59.7 g/t silver, and 5.47% copper1,2. Shallow drilling on the two tested zones returned up to 7.66 g/t gold, 2.07% copper, and 15.0 g/t silver over 0.3 metres3. SGH (Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon) geochemistry completed in 20214 identified anomalies up to 800 metres beyond the known mineralized zones and suggests the system is larger than historic surface work recognized.

Up to two two-person field crews will mobilize for Phase I mapping and prospecting, focused on verifying historic grab sample locations, ground-truthing the 2021 SGH anomalies, mapping structural controls, and establishing a project-scale map of the known zones. From this basis, crews will expand along strike toward the SGH anomalies to the southwest and to the northeast, where exploration has been limited. Phase II will build on these results and ground-truth assays from previous explorers. The program is expected to commence in June and August for Phase I and II respectively.

BobJo Project



The BobJo project hosts two parallel vein trends with high-grade gold values confirmed at surface. Historic trench mapping returned assays up to 2,942 g/t gold along a drag-folded vein at the intersection of the vein and northwesterly trending shear5. Drilling intersected up to 216.6 g/t gold at shallow depth in hole BJ07-0145. The interpreted northwesterly plunge of the high-grade shoot has never been drill-tested, making it a priority target.

Figure 2: BobJo Project map showing vein trends, mapped veins, historic underground workings (125 ft and 250 ft levels), historic drill holes, and historic gold grab and intercept results.

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The property is past-producing ground. A historic underground operation extracted gold in 1928 and 1929 via shaft and two levels of lateral development, confirming the continuity of the mineralized system at depth6.

Later in the 2026 field season, up to two crews will mobilize for a two-phase mapping, prospecting, and geochemical survey at BobJo. Phase I will map the known mineralization and expand south and north along an interpreted contact between tholeiitic and calc-alkaline basalt that hosts northeast-trending gold-bearing quartz veins. Westerly-striking faults dismember magnetic signatures in the area and present targets for high-grade gold at the intersection of veins and shears. Phase II will consist of a humus survey on a predetermined grid south of the BobJo workings, where magnetic signatures5 are analogous to those around known mineralization. This area has seen no known exploration to date. The program is expected to commence in July and September for Phase I and II respectively.

Regional Till Survey

The Company has planned a project-scale till survey across the Uchi-LP region of the Confederation Belt. The survey corridor extends along trend of Total Metals Corp.'s Arrow project, and covers prospective ground along major district-scale structures including the Uchi Lake Fault and systems parallel to the trend of the LP Fault.

The survey is designed to test structural and lithological interpretations derived from the high-resolution drone magnetic survey the Company completed during winter 2025/2026. The magnetic survey (see News Release dated May 19, 2026) delineated multiple targets along or adjacent to a newly identified priority corridor. Cutting this corridor is a series of northwest-southeast structures consistent with D2 mineralization at Great Bear. Results from the till program will be integrated with the airborne data to identify covered targets that may not be detectable through surface mapping alone.

Next Steps

Results from the Belanger and BobJo field programs and the regional till survey will be compiled and interpreted through the summer months. The Company intends to use these results, together with the winter 2025/2026 drone magnetic data, to advance priority targets toward drill-readiness as part of its planned future exploration drilling program across the Confederation Belt.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., the Executive Chair and director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Exploration Results

The historical exploration results referenced in this news release are derived from assessment reports filed with the Ontario Geological Survey, including Parker and Atkinson (1992), Archibald (2007), Seylor (1992), and MacLachlan and Robertson (2024). These results are considered relevant to guide current exploration programs but have not been independently verified by the Company.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a gold exploration company with 1,542 km² of mineral claims in the Red Lake Mining District of northwestern Ontario. The Company is advancing its flagship Rebel Gold Deposit while building a greenfield discovery pipeline across the Confederation Belt, Gullrock, and Red Lake project areas. Renegade trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (RAGE), the OTCQB (RENGF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (070).

For further information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "significant," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, risks related to unforeseen delays; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this Forward-Looking Information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this Forward-Looking Information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

The historical exploration results referenced in this news release are derived from assessment reports filed with the Ontario Geological Survey, including Parker and Atkinson (1992), Archibald (2007), Seylor (1992), Paterson and Wright, (2021), and MacLachlan and Robertson (2024). These results are considered relevant to guide current exploration programs but have not been independently verified by the Company.

References

1 www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca AR 52N01SW0002

2 www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca AR 20000022120

3 www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca AR 52N02SW2011

4 www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca AR 20000019724

5 www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca AR20000003525

6 www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca OFR5835

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Source: Renegade Gold Inc.