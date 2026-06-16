

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies added to gains early on Tuesday but on a distinctly cautious note that reflected both anxieties ahead of the Federal Open Markets Committee on Wednesday as well as profit booking. Lack of clarity on the terms of the U.S.-Iran agreement also mellowed the relief rally.



Bitcoin traded between $67,248.14 and $65,621.73 in the past 24 hours. Overall crypto market capitalization increased a little less than 2 percent during the same period.



The prices movement in the cryptocurrency market comes amidst a decline in sovereign bond yields, the dollar's retreat, a further plunge in crude oil prices as well as mild gains in the Wall Street Futures. Crypto markets also reacted to the widely expected interest rate hike by Bank of Japan, the status quo by Reserve Bank of Australia while remaining in anticipation ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows the likelihood of the Federal Reserve retaining the target rate at the current level of 3.50-3.75 percent on Wednesday at 99.5 percent. However, markets have apparently priced in rate hike expectations for the medium-term horizon. The likelihood of the Fed's target rate increasing to 3.75-4.00 percent is 6.9 percent for the July FOMC and 26.9 percent for the Fed's decision due in September. Fears of interest rates remaining high for long have limited the price gains for cryptocurrencies.



The near-stable market sentiment reflected in CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index, a measure of the sentiment prevailing in the cryptocurrency market. The index is steady at 25 ('fear') versus 14 ('extreme fear') a week earlier and 43 ('neutral') a month ago.



Liquidation of short positions continued to exceed long positions, implying bullish overtones in the market. Statistics from Coinglass shows a high proportion of short positions liquidated during the past 24 hours. Crypto liquidations i.e. forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds to cover potential losses recorded $525 million during the past 24 hours. Of this, short positions stood at $363 million, far higher than long positions which aggregated to $163 million.



Aggregate crypto market capitalization has gained 1.7 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.28 trillion. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, around 50 are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas less than 10 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.3 percent higher at $66,557.17. The current price is around 47 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has rallied 6.2 percent in the past week but is still saddled with losses of close to 24 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Markets also digested latest reports from Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR) which on Monday announced the acquisition of 1587 Bitcoins worth $100 million during the period from June 8 to June 14. With this, the leading Bitcoin treasury company led by Michael Saylor has lifted its total holdings of Bitcoins to 846,842. The average cost of the holdings is at $75,656.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $65 million on Monday versus net inflows of $86 million on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) topped with net outflows of $124 million whereas market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $66 million.



Bitcoin continues to be ranked 15th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency ranked among the top 100 in the above-mentioned global ranking.



Ethereum (ETH) rallied 4 percent overnight as it traded at $1,795.08. The leading alternate coin is trading 64 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,847.77 and $1,733.70.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $23 million on Monday versus net outflows of $5 million on Friday.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) edged down 0.06 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $614.38. BNB is trading 55 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency gained 4.7 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.24, around 68 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 4.9 percent overnight to $74.95. SOL's current price is around 75 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025. SOL Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded inflows of $2.7 million on Monday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall slipped 0.61 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3176. The trading price is 28 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) jumped 11.9 percent overnight, to trade at $75.29. The cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $76.02 just a while ago. HYPE Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded net inflows of $17 million on Monday.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall edged down 0.01 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0885. DOGE is trading 88 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



97th ranked Jito (JTO) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 30 percent.



77th ranked Humanity (H) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 36 percent.



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