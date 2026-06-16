Your vote is important - vote today.

The Board of Directors (subject to abstentions where legally required) unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution.

Shareholders with questions or who require voting assistance may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by email at assistance@laurelhill.com, or by texting "INFO" to, or calling, 1-877-452-7184 (North American toll-free) or 1-416-304-0211 (outside North America).

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQX: VROY) (FSE: K2X) ("Vizsla Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed the notice of special meeting, management information circular (the "Circular") and related materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") in connection with the special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and approve a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving the Company and Elemental Royalty Corporation ("Elemental"), pursuant to which Elemental will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Vizsla Royalties (the "Shares"). For additional information, please refer to the joint news release of the Company and Elemental announcing the Arrangement dated May 14, 2026.

On June 9, 2026, the Company obtained an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") authorizing various procedural matters, including the holding of the Meeting and the mailing of the Meeting Materials, a copy of which is included as Appendix B to the Circular. The hearing date of the application for the final order of the Court approving the Arrangement is scheduled for July 14, 2026 at 9:45 a.m. (Vancouver time). A copy of the petition and notice of hearing of petition is included as Appendix C to the Circular.

Vizsla Royalties has arranged for the distribution of the Meeting Materials to the Shareholders, and the Meeting Materials are available on the Company's website at www.vizslaroyalties.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders are encouraged to read the Meeting Materials for additional information regarding the Meeting and the Arrangement.

Meeting Details

The Meeting will be held in person at Suite 1723, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia on July 10, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time).

Reasons to Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company (subject to abstentions where legally required) unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution. Some of the key factors and reasons considered by the Board include:

The consideration represents a premium of 31% and 22% to the unaffected closing price and the 20-day volume weighted average trading price, respectively, of the Shares as at May 12, 2026 for a total transaction value of approximately C$327 million.

Elemental has a growing high-quality portfolio of over 200 royalties, with 18 producing, cash-flowing royalties and 28 royalties in the advanced development stage, which will include the Panuco Project following completion of the Arrangement.

The consideration provides Shareholders with flexibility to elect to receive common shares of Elemental, cash or a combination of both, subject to proration based on a maximum cash consideration of approximately C$82 million, allowing them to crystallize value and/or retain ongoing exposure to the Panuco Project through ownership of common shares of Elemental.

The Arrangement provides an opportunity for Shareholders to participate in Elemental's enhanced capital markets profile with dual Nasdaq and TSX listings, broader research coverage and an established institutional shareholder base, with the Arrangement further strengthening Elemental as a leading intermediate royalty peer.

Elemental recently announced its inaugural annual dividend of US$0.12 per share, paid quarterly, which shareholders of Elemental can elect to receive in kind in the form of Tether Gold tokens.

Elemental's obligation to complete the Arrangement is subject to a limited number of conditions that the Company believes are reasonable in the circumstances.

The Board received a fixed-fee fairness opinion from CIBC World Markets Inc. and a special committee comprised solely of independent directors of the Company (the " Special Committee ") received a fixed-fee fairness opinion from Canaccord Genuity Corp., each providing that as of May 13, 2026, and based upon and subject to the various limitations, qualifications and assumptions set forth therein, the consideration to be received by the Shareholders pursuant to the Arrangement is fair, from a financial point of view, to the Shareholders.

The Board (subject to abstentions where legally required) and the Special Committee have unanimously recommended support for the Arrangement. In addition, the directors and senior officers and certain shareholders of the Company who hold, in the aggregate, approximately 23% of the outstanding Shares, have entered into voting and support agreements with Elemental, pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to vote in favour of the Arrangement Resolution at the Meeting.

Vote Today

The proxy voting deadline is 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on July 8, 2026. Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline to ensure their votes are submitted in a timely manner. Voting is easy. Shareholders may vote online, by mail, by telephone or by any other methods provided in the form or proxy or voting instruction which form part of the Meeting Materials.

Shareholder Questions & Voting Assistance

Shareholders with questions or who require voting assistance may contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

Text Message: Text "INFO" to 416-304-0211 or 1-877-452-7184

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Vizsla Royalties Corp.

Vizsla Royalties Corp. is a precious metals focused royalty company. The Company's principal asset is a net smelter returns royalty on Vizsla Silver's (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) flagship Panuco Project located in Mexico. Panuco is a world-class silver and gold development project actively advancing towards production.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the completion of the Arrangement and the timing thereof; the value the Arrangement will add for Shareholders; the holding of the Meeting (without adjournment, postponement or cancellation) and the timing thereof; the distribution of the Meeting Materials and the timing thereof; the receipt of required approvals for the Arrangement, including but not limited to the approval of the Arrangement Resolution at the Meeting; and the benefits of the Arrangement to the Shareholders and the ability to realize such benefits. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "assumes," "intends," "strategy," "goals," "objectives," "potential," "possible" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events, conditions or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including those listed below, which could prove to be significantly incorrect, including that there is no material disruption to production at any of the mineral properties in which the Company or Elemental have a royalty or other interest; that the Company and Elemental will receive all required approvals for the Arrangement in a timely manner; estimated capital costs, operating costs, production and economic returns; estimated metal pricing; metallurgy, mineability, marketability and operating and capital costs; the expected ability of any of the properties in which the Company or Elemental hold a royalty or other interest to develop adequate infrastructure at a reasonable cost; assumptions that all necessary permits and governmental approvals will remain in effect or be obtained as required to operate, develop or explore the various properties in which the Companies hold an interest; and the activities on any of the properties in which the Company or Elemental hold a royalty, or other interest will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by development, operating or regulatory risks or any other government actions.

Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, failure to obtain any required regulatory, court and shareholder approvals with respect to the Arrangement; the inability to satisfy the conditions to closing the Arrangement; volatility in the price of silver, gold or other minerals or metals; discrepancies between anticipated and actual production with respect to Panuco Project and other portfolio assets; the accuracy of the mineral reserves, mineral resources and recoveries set out in the technical data published by the owner of the Panuco Project and the owners of other portfolio assets; the absence of control over mining operations from which the Company or Elemental receive royalties, and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, activities by governmental authorities (including changes in taxation); currency fluctuations; the global economic climate; dilution; share price volatility and competition.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or Elemental to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over mining operations from which the Company or Elemental will receive royalties, and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, risks in the marketability of minerals, fluctuations in the price of silver, gold and other commodities, fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and interest rates, stock market volatility, as well as those factors discussed in (A) Elemental's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis most recently filed under Elemental's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov; and (B) the Meeting Materials and the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis most recently filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301649

Source: Vizsla Royalties Corp.