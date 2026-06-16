

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, the UK has announced a major sanctions package aimed at choking off Russia's war effort across multiple fronts.



The latest round of punitive action by the UK includes 70 new sanctions targeting Russia's illicit shadow fleet, military procurement supply chains, and illicit finance networks used to circumvent Western sanctions.



The sanctions further crack down on Russia's decrepit and ageing shadow fleet, targeting more than 20 oil tankers with new and enhanced powers introduced last month. The UK is also tightening the net around those who are suspected of enabling the Putin regime's illicit oil trade, further sanctioning ship insurers and other shipping services.



UK ramps up pressure on Russia during G7 Summit following latest abhorrent attacks against Ukraine, killing innocent civilians and destroying holy sites.



The UK is the first G7 country to sanction several Liquefied Natural Gas vessels recently acquired by Russia at great expense to service the country's sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project, responsible for exporting millions of tons of LNG, in an attempt to source dirty revenue for the Kremlin.



The UK has now sanctioned almost 500 individuals, entities and ships under its Russia sanctions regime in 2026 alone, as allied support for Ukraine tops the G7 agenda.



UK sanctions are greatly limiting Russia's ability to trade oil - in 2025 the Arctic LNG-2 terminal only exported 1.3 million tons of LNG despite having capacity to export more than 13.5 million tons a year.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, 'These sanctions target the vessels, the money and the actors propping up Russia's war economy, and in turn, threatening European security. Working with our G7 allies, we will continue to increase the pressure in Putin and his circle of collaborators until Russia's war machine is brought to a halt and peace returns to our continent.'



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