

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As representatives of Iran and the United States reportedly prepare to sign a new peace agreement at the end of the week, the UN has stressed the urgent need to open an aid corridor to transit the choked-off Strait of Hormuz and prevent a global hunger crisis.



At the Human Rights Council in Geneva, deputy UN rights chief Awa Dabo stressed how disruption to shipping in the Gulf's narrow strait and the U.S. naval blockade on ships using Iranian ports had upended the world's energy supply network.



The crisis has seriously impacted aviation and restricted humanitarian aid flows, causing a much broader crisis that continues to affect people across the region and beyond, with fertilizer shortages another deepening concern.



'Economists warn that unless the Strait is opened, some of the world's most vulnerable economies could be thrown into chaos, increasing poverty and hunger for millions,' Deputy High Commissioner Dabo said.



Delivering an update on the fallout from the Iranian strikes against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, she insisted that 'at a bare minimum, specialised agencies, including the UN World Food Program and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization must have the resources needed to prevent the projected global food security crisis'.



Also speaking at the Council, United Arab Emirates Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Jamal Al Musharakh, said he hoped that the 'ongoing negotiations' on the Middle East crisis would bring an end to attacks.



Since February 28, the UAE has been targeted by more than 3,000 'ballistic missile and cruise missile and drone attacks', he noted.



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