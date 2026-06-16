Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Secures Multi-Site AI Commerce Expansion with Leading Home & Garden Supplier, Launches First Two of Five HawkSearch Deployments

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, today announced the successful launch of the first two of five contracted HawkSearch deployments for a leading home and garden supplier across its portfolio of B2B and direct-to-consumer eCommerce sites.

This initial go-live represents a multi-site enterprise win, with two sites now live and three additional deployments scheduled. The phased rollout underscores growing enterprise demand for HawkSearch as companies standardize AI-driven product discovery across channels.

The customer maintains one of the largest assortments of products in the home and garden category, with approximately 80,000 SKUs spanning both wholesale and consumer markets, making advanced search, merchandising, and personalization critical to revenue growth.

Accelerating AI-Driven Commerce Performance

The deployment leverages HawkSearch's full suite of AI capabilities, including:

AI-powered autocomplete and intent-based search

Personalized product recommendations and behavioral targeting

Concept-based search and advanced relevancy tuning

Merchandising controls (boost/bury, promotions, campaigns)

Unified search across content and products

These capabilities are designed to increase conversion rates, average order value, and customer engagement, key drivers for high-SKU commerce environments.

Capitalizing on B2B and AI Commerce Trends

The expansion reflects strong market momentum in B2B eCommerce and AI-powered shopping experiences, where organizations are investing heavily in:

Intelligent product discovery platforms

Commerce search standardization across multiple sites

AI-driven personalization and shopping assistants

Bridgeline continues to see increased sales velocity in multi-site and expansion-oriented deals, particularly among companies managing large catalogs and complex buyer journeys.

"This is more than a single deployment, it's a platform standardization win across five sites," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "We are seeing growing demand from B2B and hybrid commerce organizations adopting HawkSearch to power AI-driven shopping experiences at scale, and this engagement reflects that accelerating trend."

Expanding Customer Lifetime Value Through Multi-Site Growth

The structured rollout underscores HawkSearch's ability to land and expand within enterprise accounts, increasing total contract value over time. Multi-site customers represent a key growth driver for Bridgeline, enabling deeper platform adoption and long-term revenue expansion.

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP, Marketing

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgeline-secures-multi-site-ai-commerce-expansion-with-leading-1177926